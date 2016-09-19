It's Confirmed, You Guys: Justin Trudeau Has Actually Never Met Drake

BuzzFeed News

"Actually I don't know if I've ever met the guy," Trudeau said, chuckling at the question.

"But I'm a fan," he added. "He does a really good job of what he does, or so my kids say, and I do a decent job of what I'm doing."

The prime minister also said he believes that between the two of them, Drake is the better dancer. "But that's such a low bar," he joked.