It's Confirmed, You Guys: Justin Trudeau Has Actually Never Met Drake

news

...yet. "But I'm a fan," he told BuzzFeed News.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on September 19, 2016, at 6:00 p.m. ET

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday with BuzzFeed News to discuss a series of pressing issues: national security, Keystone, a proposed carbon tax...

...and, most pressingly, about fellow Canadian citizen and world leader (of chart-topping bangers) Aubrey Graham, aka Drake.

When asked if he and Drake talk regularly, Trudeau admitted that they've actually never met. "But I'm a fan," he said.

"Actually I don't know if I've ever met the guy," Trudeau said, chuckling at the question.

"But I'm a fan," he added. "He does a really good job of what he does, or so my kids say, and I do a decent job of what I'm doing."

The prime minister also said he believes that between the two of them, Drake is the better dancer. "But that's such a low bar," he joked.

Trudeau could not confirm if the rapper and Rihanna are officially dating.

"I think if BuzzFeed doesn’t know the answer to that question, you guys have bigger problems," he said.

Trudat, Trudeau.

Also, it's not too late for a JT–Drizzy meeting (hey, President Obama met Kendrick Lamar, after all).

