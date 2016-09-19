It's Confirmed, You Guys: Justin Trudeau Has Actually Never Met Drake
...yet. "But I'm a fan," he told BuzzFeed News.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday with BuzzFeed News to discuss a series of pressing issues: national security, Keystone, a proposed carbon tax...
...and, most pressingly, about fellow Canadian citizen and world leader (of chart-topping bangers) Aubrey Graham, aka Drake.
When asked if he and Drake talk regularly, Trudeau admitted that they've actually never met. "But I'm a fan," he said.
Trudeau could not confirm if the rapper and Rihanna are officially dating.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.