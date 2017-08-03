BuzzFeed News

People Are SO SHOCKED To Hear Luann And Tom Of "Real Housewives Of New York" Are Divorcing

*Sarcasm ahead.* Sorry, Lu.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on August 3, 2017, at 4:23 p.m. ET

Please don't let it be about Tom! I'm sorry, guys. It's about Tom. RHONY's Luann and Tom D'Agostino are divorcing after just eight months of marriage.

Their relationship was a prominent and dramatic storyline for the reality TV show after Tom was caught cheating last season before the two tied the knot. Since then, numerous other allegations of infidelity have been addressed on the show and in the tabloids.
Their relationship was a prominent and dramatic storyline for the reality TV show after Tom was caught cheating last season before the two tied the knot.

Since then, numerous other allegations of infidelity have been addressed on the show and in the tabloids.

The Bravolebrity herself confirmed news of the split on Twitter on Thursday, adding that they still "care for each other very much."

It's with great sadness that Tom &amp; I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!
Luann D'Agostino @CountessLuann

It's with great sadness that Tom &amp; I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!

And the immediate reaction from folks was total and utter shock.

@CountessLuann
J.B @beyjohnce_

@CountessLuann

oh wow this is so shocking *looks into camera* https://t.co/sxEwIuWddX
Sylvia Obell @SylviaObell

oh wow this is so shocking *looks into camera* https://t.co/sxEwIuWddX

OK, well not really.

Honestly is anyone surprised about Luann and Tom splitting up #RHONY
shannel mullan @shannel_lynn

Honestly is anyone surprised about Luann and Tom splitting up #RHONY

@CountessLuann Not shocked.
Amanda @RhodeyLove

@CountessLuann Not shocked.

However, even though most fans and followers of the Housewives franchise were well aware of the seemingly glaring issues in the couple's relationship, no one anticipated a divorce to come so soon, and so suddenly.

LITERALLY GASPED AT THIS LUANN NEWS!!!!! #praying
Ryanne Hathaway @RyanEllermann

LITERALLY GASPED AT THIS LUANN NEWS!!!!! #praying

My coworkers and I just gasped out loud over the news of Luann and Tom. Like it was a legit shocking news event.
Erin Shaner @ShanerErin

My coworkers and I just gasped out loud over the news of Luann and Tom. Like it was a legit shocking news event.

People reached out to their loved ones in these times of bereavement.

Mine and my mother's perfect responses to the news about Tom and Luann divorcing.
Chelsea Leigh @Cowbell_Cobra

Mine and my mother's perfect responses to the news about Tom and Luann divorcing.

I receive the most text messages at once whenever there is breaking news about Mariah Carey or Luann.
Greg Bennett @GreggyBennett

I receive the most text messages at once whenever there is breaking news about Mariah Carey or Luann.

And a lot of folks came to Lu's defense: For one, well, eight months is not a Notebook marriage. But it is a marriage that outlasted the Kardashian–Humphries one. And our nation's former director of communications' entire career.

Say whatever you want about Luann and Tom's marriage but it lasted longer than Scaramucci...
trey @_TREYONCE

Say whatever you want about Luann and Tom's marriage but it lasted longer than Scaramucci...

And the news also means that Single Luann will make a return onscreen.

I am so excited for drunk/single Luann in season 10. https://t.co/cdvdeJzFS3
Christopher Eifler @eiflertower

I am so excited for drunk/single Luann in season 10. https://t.co/cdvdeJzFS3

bring back Single Luann
Andrew 🍰 👑 @henryevil

bring back Single Luann

Because there is much more ahead for the (no longer, but always in our hearts) Countess.

@CountessLuann LuAnn be like...
Derek Monson @DerekMonson

@CountessLuann LuAnn be like...

Triste, c'est la vie. :(

I'm sorry Luann.
Victoria Aveyard🇺🇸 @VictoriaAveyard

I'm sorry Luann.

