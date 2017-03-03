People Think Trump Is "So Presidential" After He Tried To Pivot Russia Allegations
"He became President of the United States in that tweet, period." Deadass!
Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday was touted as "presidential" by many in the media and pundits. But people are now trolling that analysis after Trump fired off a tweet on Friday trying to pivot the probes into his alleged Russia ties onto Sen. Chuck Schumer.
People reacted promptly. They were overwhelmed with respect and veneration for the president's tweet. "SO PRESIDENTIAL!" they exclaimed.
"He became president of the United States in that tweet, period," they said.
In fact, some thought almost too much was going well for him.
OK, issa troll, obviously. But folks did seem genuinely excited to have the familiar Trump back — if only for the drama.
Whether or not he's "presidential," some said he's certainly the most "based" president the country has ever seen.
"Thankfully, Trump has pivoted to become extremely presidential now," one person concluded.
