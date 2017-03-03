BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Think Trump Is "So Presidential" After He Tried To Pivot Russia Allegations

news

People Think Trump Is "So Presidential" After He Tried To Pivot Russia Allegations

"He became President of the United States in that tweet, period." Deadass!

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 3, 2017, at 2:22 p.m. ET

Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday was touted as "presidential" by many in the media and pundits. But people are now trolling that analysis after Trump fired off a tweet on Friday trying to pivot the probes into his alleged Russia ties onto Sen. Chuck Schumer.

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!

Reply Retweet Favorite

In less than 140 characters:

* Trump asked for "an immediate investigation" into the senator's own relationship with Russia and Vladimir Putin

* Trump called Schumer "a total hypocrite" in response to the senator's repeated requests for an independent investigation into Trump's Russian ties

* He shared a #tbt photo of the senator and Putin eating doughnuts

People reacted promptly. They were overwhelmed with respect and veneration for the president's tweet. "SO PRESIDENTIAL!" they exclaimed.

SO PRESIDENTIAL. AMAZING. HE REALLY BECAME POTUS WITH THIS TWEET. https://t.co/u4NJmPI6P1
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

SO PRESIDENTIAL. AMAZING. HE REALLY BECAME POTUS WITH THIS TWEET. https://t.co/u4NJmPI6P1

Reply Retweet Favorite
So very Presidential. https://t.co/AfkRMxBw0y
not ok with this @TrumpDupedYou

So very Presidential. https://t.co/AfkRMxBw0y

Reply Retweet Favorite
Much presidential. Many pivot.
Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse

Much presidential. Many pivot.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"He became president of the United States in that tweet, period," they said.

"he became president of the united states in that tweet, period" 😹 https://t.co/c9SPfIOUf8
darth™ @darth

"he became president of the united states in that tweet, period" 😹 https://t.co/c9SPfIOUf8

Reply Retweet Favorite
Very Presidential Trump demands investigation into his political opponents because he is mad his AG mislead Congress https://t.co/lAoOlyy5wY
Mazel Tov Cocktail @AdamSerwer

Very Presidential Trump demands investigation into his political opponents because he is mad his AG mislead Congress https://t.co/lAoOlyy5wY

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, some thought almost too much was going well for him.

@realDonaldTrump @SenSchumer please sir we can't handle all this winning. It's too much!! No more winning mr president. We can't take it!
Samantha Ruddy @samlymatters

@realDonaldTrump @SenSchumer please sir we can't handle all this winning. It's too much!! No more winning mr president. We can't take it!

Reply Retweet Favorite

OK, issa troll, obviously. But folks did seem genuinely excited to have the familiar Trump back — if only for the drama.

Is Trump this stupid? Impossible because he is so presidential https://t.co/hIdsYaVrsr
arizona bay @bayofarizona

Is Trump this stupid? Impossible because he is so presidential https://t.co/hIdsYaVrsr

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
hell yeah baby this is what I’m talking about https://t.co/wfaDTfcQRT
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

hell yeah baby this is what I’m talking about https://t.co/wfaDTfcQRT

Reply Retweet Favorite
He's baaaaack. https://t.co/Ja8qFLwo1U
Trip Gabriel @tripgabriel

He's baaaaack. https://t.co/Ja8qFLwo1U

Reply Retweet Favorite
yes! trump's back https://t.co/eTv5koAJkl
Sam Stein @samsteinhp

yes! trump's back https://t.co/eTv5koAJkl

Reply Retweet Favorite

Whether or not he's "presidential," some said he's certainly the most "based" president the country has ever seen.

BASED PRESIDENT https://t.co/76mDwPh7Od
Cassandra Fairbanks @CassandraRules

BASED PRESIDENT https://t.co/76mDwPh7Od

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Thankfully, Trump has pivoted to become extremely presidential now," one person concluded.

Thankfully, Trump has pivoted to become extremely presidential now. https://t.co/Ac5AKd1vYD
Joy Reid @JoyAnnReid

Thankfully, Trump has pivoted to become extremely presidential now. https://t.co/Ac5AKd1vYD

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT