Gucci Has Been Sharing TikTokers’ Content About Gucci. Is This An Ad?

This past week, Gucci has been sharing videos of people doing “The Gucci Model Challenge” to its own brand page. It’s shared about nine separate TikToks so far, which have gained hundreds of thousands of views. One of them was heavily promoted by TikTok and has been viewed over 5.8 million times.

The “challenge” was started by a 21-year-old named Morgan Presley, who parodied the ridiculous and signature Gucci style in a TikTok in mid-August. After Gucci discovered her video, it reached out to Morgan to ask her for permission to use her content. Morgan told me it was “surreal” to hear directly from the legendary fashion brand, and she gladly gave them permission.

Her original video eventually turned into a meme or “challenge” where other people used her audio to recreate a signature Gucci look. Gucci has since been uploading people's challenges to its own TikTok page, tagging the OP and crediting Morgan as the voiceover. It’s a kind of wink and acknowledgment that it’s in on the joke.

“Gucci’s new video project for @tiktok will feature talents that took part in the #GucciModelChallenge,” it captioned one of “its” videos in the series.

Morgan, like me, thought the idea was unexpected and brilliant. “I know big brands [like Gucci] don’t work with influencers. They’ve worked with celebrities, so it was so surreal. I’ve never seen that. The fact they were playing along in the joke was really cool, instead of suing me for making fun of them,” she said. Although Morgan told me that she was a bit disappointed to know the brand only used her voice instead of her whole video.

Morgan also noted that since Gucci started posting parody videos that she inspired, its account grew immensely. Previously, the brand had posted experimental and high-concept videos that garnered a few thousand likes. The posts of Morgan’s challenge videos get tens of thousands of likes. “They grew a lot; their account grew a ton,” Morgan said. “And their engagement is so high they [don’t have to do] normal advertisement.”

But because TikTok doesn’t allow a direct repost, and Gucci has to acquire rights to other people’s videos to post directly, it makes me wonder: What kind of content is this? Is it an ad campaign? Is it some kind of fun advertorial thing to engage with users? Who’s benefiting from this cross-promotion?