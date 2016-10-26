People Are Freaking Out Over The Savagery Of This Halloween Brussels Sprout Prank
"That's so fucked up."
In the last 24 hours, people online have been freaking out about a "fun Halloween prank" to pull on unsuspecting kids trick-or-treating.
Other variations of the prank try to justify it for only the "little shits" who come a-knocking but don't put in the effort to dress up.
Tons of adults found it hilarious. One even suggested upping the ante.
ADVERTISEMENT
They're not only laughing — people are actually considering doing this on Oct. 31.
But not everyone is amused by it.
One person called it straight-up "fucked up."
-
So we're wondering: Among all the fucked-up pranks this Halloween, where do the chocolate Brussels sprouts fall?This is terribleThis is amazingThis is what those too-old-for-trick-or-treating, no-costume-having little shits deserve
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So we're wondering: Among all the fucked-up pranks this Halloween, where do the chocolate Brussels sprouts fall?
-
vote votesThis is terrible
-
vote votesThis is amazing
-
vote votesThis is what those too-old-for-trick-or-treating, no-costume-having little shits deserve
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.