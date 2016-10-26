People Are Freaking Out Over The Savagery Of This Halloween Brussels Sprout Prank

BuzzFeed News

"That's so fucked up."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 11:44 a.m. ET

In the last 24 hours, people online have been freaking out about a "fun Halloween prank" to pull on unsuspecting kids trick-or-treating.

Other variations of the prank try to justify it for only the "little shits" who come a-knocking but don't put in the effort to dress up.

If you&#x27;re curious, the first-ever chocolate-coated Brussels sprout treat — and where these images are from — was by a chocolatier from England in 2011. The idea was actually, and ironically, conceived because children loved the taste of Brussels sprouts and chocolates. Alas, the idea is not new, but the savage, American twist certainly is.
Tons of adults found it hilarious. One even suggested upping the ante.

They're not only laughing — people are actually considering doing this on Oct. 31.

But not everyone is amused by it.

One person called it straight-up "fucked up."

  1. So we're wondering: Among all the fucked-up pranks this Halloween, where do the chocolate Brussels sprouts fall?

    This is terrible
    This is amazing
    This is what those too-old-for-trick-or-treating, no-costume-having little shits deserve
    This is terrible
    This is amazing
    This is what those too-old-for-trick-or-treating, no-costume-having little shits deserve
