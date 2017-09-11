Floridians Have Really Maintained Their Sense Of Humor During Hurricane Irma

18-year-old Lismary Calvo told BuzzFeed News that this photo is of her dad, Idgmar, with his dog, Jonny.

She said that the pic of them wearing life jackets "fit the Floridians' mentality of how to deal with this storm."

She wishes the best for her fellow Floridians. "Even though we are trying to be funny and get some laughs out of people to lighten up the mood, we know this is a very serious storm and we are hoping everyone is staying safe," the teen said.