This Mom Discovered Her Baby's Photos Had Been Stolen And Edited To Change Her Eye Color To Blue

The woman, who's based in France, identified herself by the pseudonym "Lafricaine." She said she created the account to share photos of "women with curly or braided hair...which please me and which can please my subscribers."

She said she saw the photoshopped version of Jayden first, and did not realize her eye color had been changed.

So when she realized she had been blamed for the photoshopping, she deleted the photo.

"It was not my goal. It was a mistake which I learned from," Lafricaine said. "People thought that it was me who had made the editing, or that I approved the photoshop on a baby."

She explained that she's black, and her only goal was to share images of women of color and their hairstyles.