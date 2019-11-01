Influencers of color say they are treated differently on brand trips.

This is Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here.

Lisette, aka Luhhsetty, is a 23-year-old beauty and lifestyle YouTuber with over 2.5 million subscribers. She shares many facets of her life, from her daily makeup routines to her personal relationships.

However, she told me she has been reticent about sharing one reality of her life: the experiences she has on brand trips as a woman of color.

“I wanted to make this video for a while now, but I was just afraid,” she told me about filming a vlog earlier this month detailing her “horror stories.” “I was nervous this video could potentially be read the wrong way...coming across ungrateful or spoiled.”

Lisette is of mixed race, half black and half white. She feels that her professional experiences have been different than that of her white colleagues.

In her nearly 40-minute video, she describes various times on work trips when she and a select few others were given a different itinerary (or none at all). She said there were a few chosen “stars” (who were white) of the trips that most photo shoots were built around, while shoots for her and others felt strewn together; and at one point, the brand required all talent to show up with straightened hair (she has naturally curly hair).

And Lisette is not the only one now airing it out.

Over the past year, more and more of these vlogs have been cropping up. In May, I spoke to a number of nonwhite influencers who had been asked by fashion brand Dote to go on a Coachella trip. The nonwhite influencers told me that when they arrived for the trip, they were “separated” and assigned to a different wing of the house from white influencers. One of them, 18-year-old Daniella Perkins, said she and others were “excluded” from activities and photo shoots. (Dote, which first denied these accounts, eventually came out with an Instagram press release saying it pledged to “improve diversity at Dote.”)

These women inspired YouTuber Kianna Naomi to speak up as well. In a vlog that now has over 1.3 million views, Kianna describes her experiences during a work trip to Fiji with an unnamed company. She says she felt “no one wanted to talk to [her]” and “no one wanted to take pictures [with her].”

