A large influencer and celebrity campaign that sent big names like Sofia Richie, Armie Hammer, and Winnie Harlow to Saudi Arabia to post about a popular music festival is drawing heavy criticism online, including from other top influencers who said they turned the deal down.

MDL Beast, an electronic music festival held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend, allegedly flew in famous people from around the world to attend and post about the event.



Influencers who oppose the effort say it's an attempt by the Saudi government to "positively promote travel" to the country. They and many others online felt the government was making an attempt for some positive PR amid the country's recent and historic human rights violations. Some of the incidents people are citing against the regime include the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, two journalists who were outed as gay and detained, and the Saudi government's history of oppression of women and other marginalized groups.

The timing of the influx of posts promoting the music festival is interesting, as five men were sentenced to death on Monday for their roles in Khashoggi's death. Many outside observers, however, have claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was ultimately responsible for ordering Khashoggi's murder. He has denied these accusations.

People are now criticizing the music festival attendees in comment sections of their social media posts, telling the influencers and celebrities that they should be more responsible about what they're supporting. After Hammer posted an Instagram about the "cultural revolution" he said was happening in the country because of the music festival, a debate began in the comment section.



"Maybe he didn't know about the news ... he just there because he want to have fun," one defender wrote.

"In his position as a celebrity, he cant just afford to have a fun in a country that is oppressive to women like no other," someone responded.

