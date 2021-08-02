Influencer Hayes Grier Has Been Arrested For Robbery And Assault In North Carolina

Influencer and former Vine star Hayes Grier has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, felony conspiracy, and assault in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to an incident report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department obtained by BuzzFeed News, a 24-year-old victim was hospitalized on July 26 with serious injuries after being beaten by Grier. Authorities arrested Grier, 21, on Friday and released him the following day on bond.

On July 26, the report states that officers responded to a call around 12:30 a.m. that a man had been physically assaulted. Grier stole the victim's phone before beating him with his hands, feet, and teeth, according to the report.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Grier and his team but did not receive a response.

Grier first gained his online fame through Vine alongside his brother Nash. He now has over 5.6 million followers on Instagram and over 880,000 subscribers on YouTube. In 2015, he became the youngest male contestant to compete on Dancing With the Stars. His older brother Will is a backup quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

A day before he was arrested, he posted an Instagram ad for Peta campaigning against SeaWorld. "In case you didn’t know, #SeaWorldSucks 🐳🐬," he captioned it. "Thanks for having me @peta."