This Guy Simply Posted A Selfie And Everyone Is Freaking Out That He Looks Like "Indian Big Sean"

Even Big Sean's girlfriend, Jhene Aiko, is shooketh.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on May 11, 2017, at 3:06 p.m. ET

Earlier this week, 20-year-old British student Sachin Dattani posted these selfies pretty innocuously. "I feel like a prince whenever I wear Indian clothing," he tweeted. And then he went to bed.

I feel like a prince whenever I wear Indian clothing 🤴🏽
sachin @sachindattani

I feel like a prince whenever I wear Indian clothing 🤴🏽

Dattani told BuzzFeed News he woke up to his phone firing off crazy notifications at 5:00 a.m. from people on the other side of the world. People who found his selfie could not get over how much he resembled rapper Big Sean.

He looks like an Indian Big Sean lol https://t.co/3VjSLE1rOL
Winter⁶❄️ @lil_shooterrr

He looks like an Indian Big Sean lol https://t.co/3VjSLE1rOL

The observation from user @lil_shooterrr has been retweeted more than 22,000 times now — and subsequent tweets comparing the two are also going viral.

If @BigSean was from Dearborn, Michigan 🙌🏾 https://t.co/HjYqG91obp
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

If @BigSean was from Dearborn, Michigan 🙌🏾 https://t.co/HjYqG91obp

Big Sean's long lost twin wtf https://t.co/OIIwBxMD3b
Bre @BreRaquelle

Big Sean's long lost twin wtf https://t.co/OIIwBxMD3b

"I never in a million years thought it’d get such a huge reaction," Dattani said. "I’ve always posted seflies on Twitter and it’s never happened before."

He said he's gotten the comment about their resemblance from friends here and there, but he's always "laughed it off."

It wasn't until the collective force of the internet that people in his real life — and even strangers he encounters IRL — called him out as a doppelgänger.

Why is this giving me south Asian Big Sean https://t.co/jVLn8ruvdv
Romeo Santos @ByeAshy

Why is this giving me south Asian Big Sean https://t.co/jVLn8ruvdv

In fact, Dattani is pretty much known as "Indian Big Sean" online now.

He look like an Indian Big Sean https://t.co/zNdeNcuDrf
JaeLens @JuicyJig_

He look like an Indian Big Sean https://t.co/zNdeNcuDrf

This he Indian Big Sean?? https://t.co/zpRWn9mIZi
Jabrill🥀 @GabeTheTexasBoy

This he Indian Big Sean?? https://t.co/zpRWn9mIZi

You look like an Indian Big Sean bruh 😐 https://t.co/gnz4G5EfkO
(R)evolutionary ♠️ @Dj_Bo0

You look like an Indian Big Sean bruh 😐 https://t.co/gnz4G5EfkO

"Big Sean's Indian cousin, Big Shaheen," someone joked.

big Sean's Indian cousin big shaheen https://t.co/gQmppuhAEs
R A Y M O N D @RaymondCams

big Sean's Indian cousin big shaheen https://t.co/gQmppuhAEs

Dattani said the he's overwhelmed by all the responses and he thinks they are compliments. "It's very funny yet also flattering. I only see a slight resemblance to him personally but people seem to think otherwise."

He said after his selfies were discovered, he's been getting nonstop texts from his friends and family about it.

He's even been stopped on the street by people who recognize him online.

But, for him, the most absurd moment was when singer Jhene Aiko, who's dating Big Sean, saw his photos and responded to a joke telling her to "cuff this man if Big Sean acts up."

@Alicia__Collins @BigSean exactly
Efuru @JheneAiko

@Alicia__Collins @BigSean exactly

"It’s all been a bit crazy and weird to be honest," he added.

So why this man is the Indian Big Sean lmao? https://t.co/9ArbIy2PoA
ramomo 🎪 @_ramon_noodles

So why this man is the Indian Big Sean lmao? https://t.co/9ArbIy2PoA

you're the Indian version of Big Sean. https://t.co/CM6VHjEF54
gina. @lilmeeks_

you're the Indian version of Big Sean. https://t.co/CM6VHjEF54

Dattani confirms he's never met Sean, or has any familial ties to him. But he does enjoy his music.

Now, all in favor of a Big Sean and Indian Big Sean meeting, say AYEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE.

