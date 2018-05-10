The new policy was reportedly instituted after a parent of a student who did not make the cut had complained about the team's "selection process."

Hanover Park High School in East Hanover, New Jersey, decided to suspend its scoring system for cheerleading tryouts and allow anyone in 11th and 12th grades to automatically make the higher-level team. First-year and sophomore-year students will be put on a lower-level team.

They're also condensing three competency-level cheer teams into two — now based only on a student's grade level.

The teams had previously been selected based on skill after a rigorous cheerleading audition in which students were scored on things like tumbling and choreography.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Hanover High School Superintendent Carol Grossi said these changes were made after a "discrepancy was reported concerning the selection of the three varsity cheerleading squads."

Several students told CBS 2 it was a parent of a student who was placed on a lower-level squad who had made the complaint and reported the "discrepancy" to the school.