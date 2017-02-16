BuzzFeed News

A Guy Started A Thread For People To Complain To Him About Petty Things And It's Wonderful

Someone called it a "public service broadcast thread," and a lot of folks would agree.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 16, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, John Miguel McCauley, an LA-based research data analyst, asked people on Twitter to share their gripes, however small, and offered to listen to them. "In such a beshitted world, complaining about small things can feel selfish," he said.

In such a beshitted world, complaining about small things can feel selfish or petty. Not here, friend. Tell me your insignificant grievances
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

In such a beshitted world, complaining about small things can feel selfish or petty. Not here, friend. Tell me your insignificant grievances

McCauley told BuzzFeed News he's tweeted something similar before, but never has he seen this much engagement.

He was particularly motivated after observing "an overwhelming feeling of despair radiating" among his Twitter feed since the election.

People took McCauley up on the offer. There was no complaint too small or insignificant to be raised.

@Mickey_McCauley I like to take hot showers in the winter, which leads to dry skin and really itchy shins
stone biscuit @igneousscone

@Mickey_McCauley I like to take hot showers in the winter, which leads to dry skin and really itchy shins

"My dog refuses to cuddle next to me most days of the week and when she does want to it's while I'm working."

@Mickey_McCauley my dog refuses to cuddle next to me most days of the week and when she does want to it's while I'm working
kylie sparks @kyliesparks

@Mickey_McCauley my dog refuses to cuddle next to me most days of the week and when she does want to it's while I'm working

"My bf said he was gonna pick up milk and asked if i needed anything and i said no, but now i wish i asked for coke."

@Mickey_McCauley mine: my bf said he was gonna pick up milk and asked if i needed anything and i said no, but now i wish i asked for coke
libby watson @libbycwatson

@Mickey_McCauley mine: my bf said he was gonna pick up milk and asked if i needed anything and i said no, but now i wish i asked for coke

"The property manager keeps the heat so high in my apartment that my Reese's Peanut Butter Cups melted in the cupboard."

@Mickey_McCauley The property manager keeps the heat so high in my apartment that my Reese's Peanut Butter Cups melted in the cupboard
Steak Fry Respecter @4eversincelunch

@Mickey_McCauley The property manager keeps the heat so high in my apartment that my Reese's Peanut Butter Cups melted in the cupboard

Some complaints seemed like they've been bottled up for a while. "My cats don't respect me or my house."

@Mickey_McCauley my cats don't respect me or my house
⚡ Not Going Out ⚡ @JJonnyJohnson

@Mickey_McCauley my cats don't respect me or my house

@JJohnnyJohnson: Sorry, my friend, but they probably don't.

The thread also opened everyone up to the hilarious and curiously weird worlds of other people.

@Mickey_McCauley The neighbor insists on parking his giant trailer (which contains tiny race cars) in front of my h… https://t.co/F5mROx5yvR
kk @austex78748

@Mickey_McCauley The neighbor insists on parking his giant trailer (which contains tiny race cars) in front of my h… https://t.co/F5mROx5yvR

@Mickey_McCauley my dog barks at animals that appear on tv, a few days ago she started barking at babies on tv
Imperator Furiosa @SSummny

@Mickey_McCauley my dog barks at animals that appear on tv, a few days ago she started barking at babies on tv

But perhaps the even better function of the thread is that someone is actually listening. And not only did McCauley listen to everyone's gripes, but he also took the time to respond.

@leyawn I hate when the veneer of thoughtfulness (giving you a lime wedge) insulates someone from legitimate criticism (too hot to squeeze)
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

@leyawn I hate when the veneer of thoughtfulness (giving you a lime wedge) insulates someone from legitimate criticism (too hot to squeeze)

To almost each and every one.

@anything1789 when you fight yourself, you already know all your moves. Double-edged sword
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

@anything1789 when you fight yourself, you already know all your moves. Double-edged sword

And his responses were thoughtful, empathetic, and delightfully poetic at times.

@Buddha6883 universal dual-ply toilet paper should be the stretch goal of democratic socialism
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

@Buddha6883 universal dual-ply toilet paper should be the stretch goal of democratic socialism

@Glorio every kitchen has a nice knife, and woe to the dullard who squanders its power on trivialities
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

@Glorio every kitchen has a nice knife, and woe to the dullard who squanders its power on trivialities

@laura_nelson your necessity is supplanted by another's luxury! Awful!
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

@laura_nelson your necessity is supplanted by another's luxury! Awful!

A few hours later, he updated everyone to let them know he'll be taking a quick break from the "beautiful tapestry of life's little slights."

@Mickey_McCauley I gotta take a quick break but I promise I will read all of these. What a beautiful tapestry of life's little slights!
John Miguel McCauley @Mickey_McCauley

@Mickey_McCauley I gotta take a quick break but I promise I will read all of these. What a beautiful tapestry of life's little slights!

But people went ahead and aired their little slights all through the night, and through to the following day.

People who don't acknowledge you when you let them through in traffic. I DIDN'T TO DO THAT YOU BASTARD ALL IT TAKES… https://t.co/5NU7qUvSLz
Dr Adam Rutherford @AdamRutherford

People who don't acknowledge you when you let them through in traffic. I DIDN'T TO DO THAT YOU BASTARD ALL IT TAKES… https://t.co/5NU7qUvSLz

McCauley said he's wowed by the participation and the responses that are still rolling in.

"This sort of personal connection is much more fulfilling to me than tweeting another political joke and hoping for retweets," he said.

@Mickey_McCauley My toddler woke up at 5:51 am so I let him watch Elmo's World and now I have the Elmo's World theme song stuck in my head.
Emily Gould @EmilyGould

@Mickey_McCauley My toddler woke up at 5:51 am so I let him watch Elmo's World and now I have the Elmo's World theme song stuck in my head.

People who read through the thread of complaints — and responses — from complete strangers were inspired.

This thread. Small frustrations, infinitely sympathetic responses. It's invigorating. More of this please https://t.co/OQ2hPqhFEG
Samuel West @exitthelemming

This thread. Small frustrations, infinitely sympathetic responses. It's invigorating. More of this please https://t.co/OQ2hPqhFEG

And thought it was a great way to start your day and/or reset.

This thread is how you should spend the first few minutes of your morning: https://t.co/HEHqSUblb8
Jerry Daykin @jdaykin

This thread is how you should spend the first few minutes of your morning: https://t.co/HEHqSUblb8

This thread is one of the finest examples of #selfcare I've seen on this website. https://t.co/pM6uA4DD96
Alex Hall @LLHallJ

This thread is one of the finest examples of #selfcare I've seen on this website. https://t.co/pM6uA4DD96

It restored a lot of people's feelings about Twitter — which has been mostly a mess as of late.

This thread and his thoughtful personal responses.. pure Twitter art. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Djb5aCJf2s
Genevieve Angelson @GenevieveAngel

This thread and his thoughtful personal responses.. pure Twitter art. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Djb5aCJf2s

The loveliest thread on Twitter, kittens etc notwithstanding. https://t.co/umenpczys0
Stian Westlake @stianwestlake

The loveliest thread on Twitter, kittens etc notwithstanding. https://t.co/umenpczys0

This is what twitter is for 😍 https://t.co/QMp49KCsjQ
⭐️Star⭐️ @star_curl

This is what twitter is for 😍 https://t.co/QMp49KCsjQ

As for McCauley: Thank you.

This thread has made my morning. What a guy! https://t.co/iuW3w6KwdU
Will Howarth @Willhow87

This thread has made my morning. What a guy! https://t.co/iuW3w6KwdU

McCauley thanks people back for all they've shared.

"I like hearing about people's lives and this gave me an opportunity to do so that I wouldn't have had otherwise," he said.

And I've reached out personally to grumble about the fact that the yogurt at the office — which is provided free — is either overly sweetened with 80% gelatinous fake fruit or "fat free" and void of any flavor and tastes like cardboard mildew.

Public service broadcast thread. Lovely. https://t.co/7v2uIBk56z
Dan Walsh @DanWalsh23

Public service broadcast thread. Lovely. https://t.co/7v2uIBk56z

To that, McCauley responded:

"I totally get the yogurt complaint. Good yogurt is such an elusive forest sprite and the pretenders are dross. I don't want free garbage either!"

