People Are Rallying In Support Of A Women’s March Organizer After Right-Wing Attacks

The accusations seem to stem from deep-dive searches on Sarsour and her social media accounts.

A group photo pulled from her Facebook account was used as evidence that she has "family ties" to Hamas. The photo shows Sarsour with a man named Salah Sarsour, a board member of American Muslim For Palestine, but the blog The Daily Caller writes "it is unclear if Salah and Linda are related."

The website also claims that Sarsour has "admitted" to have cousins in prison in Israel for working with Hamas, though it notes Sarsour herself has denied any ties to the group.

A tweet from 2011 also was used against the Women's March co-organizer to prove she's "pro Sharia Law." The tweet from Sarsour was a response to another user's tweet that has since been deleted in which she says Sharia Law is "reasonable" once you "read into the details."

Spun from these allegations are claims that she is also an anti-Semite.