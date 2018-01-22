BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People From Philadelphia Are Acting Completely Civilized And Chill Heading Into The Super Bowl

news

People From Philadelphia Are Acting Completely Civilized And Chill Heading Into The Super Bowl

Narrator: It was complete anarchy.

By Tanya Chen and Remy Smidt

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2018, at 11:18 a.m. ET

If you haven't heard yet, the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday secured their place in the Super Bowl. Crowds of fans in Philly took to the streets in courteous cheers and dignified celebration, then they all bid their farewells and went home...

This is the view from Chopper 6 as #Eagles fans celebrate at Frankford and Cottman. LIVE: https://t.co/oVqn0mTKTN
Action News on 6abc @6abc

This is the view from Chopper 6 as #Eagles fans celebrate at Frankford and Cottman. LIVE: https://t.co/oVqn0mTKTN

Reply Retweet Favorite

...is what this write-up would say if we weren't talking about superfans. In Philadelphia, of all places.

Not only were people crazed and rambunctious through the night, it was a dude-fest of complete lawlessness.

Is there anything more Philly??? #FlyEaglesFly
Samuel Natalini @BlueWaffleIron

Is there anything more Philly??? #FlyEaglesFly

Reply Retweet Favorite

For one, a fan drove their dune buggy (?) up Philly's famed Rocky steps.

OMG
Jon @jewjon

OMG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Someone immediately lit a Tom Brady jersey on fire. (The Eagles are playing the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl).

The people of Philadelphia are very skilled arsonists
Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

The people of Philadelphia are very skilled arsonists

Reply Retweet Favorite

And this man tried to run alongside a subway car full of other crazed fans, and slammed into a pole.

Eagles fans are headed to the Super Bowl and hopefully they don’t do anything stup...never mind.
Someone's An Idiot @SomeonesAnIdiot

Eagles fans are headed to the Super Bowl and hopefully they don’t do anything stup...never mind.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, the city of Philadelphia was so nervous about how citizens would react to the results of the game, it preemptively greased light polls with Crisco to prevent anyone from climbing them.

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans… https://t.co/iRlMQ2V9Ku
FOX 9 Sports @Fox9Sports

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans… https://t.co/iRlMQ2V9Ku

Reply Retweet Favorite

(The police even jokingly warned fans on Twitter.)

Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles!… https://t.co/7kCWs3h9pl
Philadelphia Police @PhillyPolice

Now comes the time in the night where we must warn everyone about the dangers of Saturated Fats. Cheers for #Foles!… https://t.co/7kCWs3h9pl

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

But did it work? Did it stop anyone? No, silly. Of course not!

Eagles fans battling the #CriscoCops like:
Matt Mastrogiovanni @ThreeSixMastro

Eagles fans battling the #CriscoCops like:

Reply Retweet Favorite

People filmed and cheered each other on to climb the Crisco-greased light polls. "Fuck that grease! Fuck that grease!" they jeered.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jcamp616

"Philly enjoyed two victories last night — against the Vikings, and against vegetable oil."

Philly enjoyed two victories last night—against the Vikings, and against vegetable oil. #CriscoCops
Domenic Casciato @CasciatoToad

Philly enjoyed two victories last night—against the Vikings, and against vegetable oil. #CriscoCops

Reply Retweet Favorite

The image of an American hero, apparently:

The grease didn’t work.
Matt Gelb @MattGelb

The grease didn’t work.

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was, however, at least one civilized fan who took the streets on Sunday night.

This very good @Eagles fan is an excellent wide retriever. 14/10 would bring to Minneapolis. CC: @dog_rates
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

This very good @Eagles fan is an excellent wide retriever. 14/10 would bring to Minneapolis. CC: @dog_rates

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT