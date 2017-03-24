The "Reading Rainbow" Made A Meryl Streep Meme And People Think It's The Best One
"Not gonna lie, this is my favorite version of this meme."
Nevermind your sports brackets: the Meryl Streep yelling meme is the best thing to happen to March.
It's just so good! And accessible!
Enough for the no-longer-airing-but-4ever-in-our-hearts PBS Kids show Reading Rainbow to even participate. The official account tweeted the Meryl meme on Thursday with their own intro music (it was a bop). And in third person. ♥️
And people were taken BACK. They Meryl-yelled back the lyrics. ♫ I CAN GO ANYWHERE...
ADVERTISEMENT
♫ I CAN BE ANYTHING...
It transported a lot of people back to their childhoods.
ADVERTISEMENT
And reminded them why this show was the GOAT.
And — while there are so many contenders for great Meryl memes — this has got to the be cutest, and best use for it.
♫ FRIENDS TO KNOW, AND WAYS TO GROW, A READING RAAAAIINNNBOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWW 😩📚🌈
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.