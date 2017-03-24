BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The "Reading Rainbow" Made A Meryl Streep Meme And People Think It's The Best One

books

The "Reading Rainbow" Made A Meryl Streep Meme And People Think It's The Best One

"Not gonna lie, this is my favorite version of this meme."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 24, 2017, at 3:24 p.m. ET

Nevermind your sports brackets: the Meryl Streep yelling meme is the best thing to happen to March.

Twitter: @ILLCapitano94

It's just so good! And accessible!

Twitter: @ezekielfiguero

Enough for the no-longer-airing-but-4ever-in-our-hearts PBS Kids show Reading Rainbow to even participate. The official account tweeted the Meryl meme on Thursday with their own intro music (it was a bop). And in third person. ♥️

PBS: Butterfly in the sky, I can go twice as high Me: TAKE A LOOK, IT'S IN A BOOK, A READING RAINBOWWWWWWWW 📚🌈
Reading Rainbow @readingrainbow

PBS: Butterfly in the sky, I can go twice as high Me: TAKE A LOOK, IT'S IN A BOOK, A READING RAINBOWWWWWWWW 📚🌈

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people were taken BACK. They Meryl-yelled back the lyrics. ♫ I CAN GO ANYWHERE...

@readingrainbow I CAN GO ANYWHERE, FRIENDS TO KNOW AND WAYS TO GO... A READING RAINBOW
Muna Mane @LadyOnTheMuna2

@readingrainbow I CAN GO ANYWHERE, FRIENDS TO KNOW AND WAYS TO GO... A READING RAINBOW

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

♫ I CAN BE ANYTHING...

@readingrainbow @danicadow IIIIIIII CAAAAAAN DOOOOOOO ANYTHING!!!!
🎧MRVL🎧 @MistahMarvel

@readingrainbow @danicadow IIIIIIII CAAAAAAN DOOOOOOO ANYTHING!!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Iiiiiiiiiiii caaaaaaaaan dooooooo anythiiiiiiiiiiiing 💯 https://t.co/d2maFhNA8r
AMAZINACE @AMAZINACE

Iiiiiiiiiiii caaaaaaaaan dooooooo anythiiiiiiiiiiiing 💯 https://t.co/d2maFhNA8r

Reply Retweet Favorite

It transported a lot of people back to their childhoods.

I'm crying 😭 my childhood omygaw https://t.co/oXmLUkSoWW
Makdes Hailu @makdeshailu

I'm crying 😭 my childhood omygaw https://t.co/oXmLUkSoWW

Reply Retweet Favorite
@readingrainbow I just ❤️y'all!!! You're one of the reasons I'm such a voracious reader as an adult.
✭Yolo Hippie 😎✭ @BlkCarmenSDiego

@readingrainbow I just ❤️y'all!!! You're one of the reasons I'm such a voracious reader as an adult.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And reminded them why this show was the GOAT.

😊 I loved this show not everyone has someone to read to them or take them places and this show offered kids both https://t.co/1G2TsJOBtg
Ayesha A. Siddiqi @AyeshaASiddiqi

😊 I loved this show not everyone has someone to read to them or take them places and this show offered kids both https://t.co/1G2TsJOBtg

Reply Retweet Favorite

And — while there are so many contenders for great Meryl memes — this has got to the be cutest, and best use for it.

You know what. This is adorable. I'm with it. https://t.co/ItgwZs7NIk
X @XLNB

You know what. This is adorable. I'm with it. https://t.co/ItgwZs7NIk

Reply Retweet Favorite
Not gonna lie, this is my favorite version of this meme. https://t.co/s0JBsLhRUZ
Diandra Mae @DiandraMae

Not gonna lie, this is my favorite version of this meme. https://t.co/s0JBsLhRUZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Game over. We have a winner. 🔥🔥🔥!!! https://t.co/dKoNLDQCV0
Wholesomely Bearded @Bruce_Cares

Game over. We have a winner. 🔥🔥🔥!!! https://t.co/dKoNLDQCV0

Reply Retweet Favorite

♫ FRIENDS TO KNOW, AND WAYS TO GROW, A READING RAAAAIINNNBOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWW 😩📚🌈

TBS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT