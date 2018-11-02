A school district in Idaho is investigating a Facebook post that showed staff at an elementary school dressed as Mexicans and a "Make America Great Again" wall for Halloween.

Superintendent Josh Middleton was informed about the photos and staff costumes on Thursday by a concerned parent, he said in a Facebook Live video on Friday.

The superintendent added that he was "deeply troubled" by the costumes, which he also called "insensitive" and "inappropriate."

The photos were soon deleted from the Middleton School District's Facebook page. But an organization called Idaho DACA Students provided BuzzFeed News with screenshots of the original post, which were sent in by a concerned parent.

One photo showed several adults at Middleton Heights Elementary School dressed in what was intended to be Mexican garb, with maracas and mustaches. Another photo showed another group of adults dressed up as a brick wall with the words "Make America Great Again."