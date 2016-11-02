BuzzFeed News

People Are Trolling Hard After An Article Suggested "Millennials Hate Groceries"

"Yeah, those groceries. Look at them. Sitting there all smug. Boy, I hate groceries."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 2, 2016, at 2:59 p.m. ET

People — or, ahem, millennials — were generally confused when The Atlantic published an article with the headline "Why Do Millennials Hate Groceries?"

The article was inspired by an earlier Wall Street Journal report on a similarly serious epidemic.
The article was inspired by an earlier Wall Street Journal report on a similarly serious epidemic.

The article pulls a plethora of charts and stats to suggest young people are moving away from grocery spending and toward snacking and eating out. It also, however, notes that the shift is not entirely attributed to millennial habits.

Which had a lot of people then scratching their heads at the headline. Like, then why... "Millennials"?

Y'all just putting "Millennials" into any old title now huh? https://t.co/uh7d0AbVax
Well-Actually, PhD @Hood_Biologist

WHY DID YOU CHOOSE THAT TITLE THEN
Ian Borsuk @iancborsuk

Jfc how is this stuff even real https://t.co/s42FHxH38S
Luke Savage @LukewSavage

And some people responding, "We...don't?"

This millennial LOVES groceries. https://t.co/2vvEhIkjvw
Vanessa Oblinger @VanessaOblinger

I absolutely love groceries. https://t.co/rhx7pD7kpX
mai elle @caughtinTheLife

…I don't hate groceries. No millennial I know does. Stop it. https://t.co/T4Cis9WTRy
|K I Y O| @KiyoDandre

And soon, of course, people had jokes. If only to try to make sense of the claims.

MILLENNIALS: Food sucks bitcj!!!!!! OLDER GENERATIONS: No........rethink this https://t.co/yGDe9y3S4G
Greg @grgdwyr

GEN XER [vomiting uncontrollably from Soylent-related food poisoning]: why.....do......millennials........hate...................groceries
Greg @grgdwyr

Yeah, those groceries. Look at them. Sitting there all smug. Boy, I hate groceries. https://t.co/JlIpz6XYf7
Art of Manliness @artofmanliness

@TheAtlantic Groceries killed my family.
Hazzmat @Hazzymat

@TheAtlantic "why aren't millennials buying enough stuff?? do they hate food??"
space dog @gloriousspaceco

Things Millennials Ruined: — Groceries — Bar Soap — Diamonds Things Baby Boomers Ruined: — The Economy — The Environment — Democracy
Sam Stryker @sbstryker

Some people took the opportunity to suggest other reasons why grocery spending has declined.

Millennials don't prefer chips over other groceries. Maybe y'all should discuss food deserts and the always rising price of produce.
Well-Actually, PhD @Hood_Biologist

y'all hate millennial so much and yet we're a product of all y'all's fuck ups bitch if we hate grocery stores its c… https://t.co/qXqwxAR49o
1900 @alIycxt

We do not hate groceries. We hate not having effective methods of transportation to bring said groceries home. https://t.co/SLgZOptSRj
Sarah Solomon @sarahsolfails

Because we work too much and don't have the money or time to be human? https://t.co/1laSRZyMMf
Adam Groffman @travelsofadam

Also: we don't hate groceries as much as we hate think-pieces about millennials
Adam Groffman @travelsofadam

Until next time, millennials!

@TheEconomist I work at a grocery store
Kalon @CowlonFullerton

