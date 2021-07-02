I Am A Fan Of TikToker LeendaDong. However…

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about how influencers are battling for your attention. You can sign up here .

This newsletter is particularly hard for me to write. It’s personal, and I’m wavering between being sensitive to my own feelings about the issue and being sensitive to a huge TikTok personality whom I’ve been a fan of for the past year.

Linda Dong (aka LeendaDong) has grown a massive TikTok following. In her videos, she’s always wearing loungewear and glasses, her hair undone, as she casually drops witty and imaginative banter. Her look is antithetical to how we have traditionally seen influencers (perfectly manicured and dressed up). She normalizes and even glamorizes the slept-in-late-in-the-comforts-of-home aesthetic (how I look 85% of the time), which I really appreciate.

She also speaks in a vague but very apparent pan-Asian accent. In an earlier, less woke life, we would’ve called it a “fobby” accent, which is not a term I and other Asian people like to use anymore. But more on that later.

Linda now has 15.7 million followers on the platform. Her look, her hilarious personality, and her accent are all really engaging. In fact, that pseudonym she’s given herself, “LeendaDong,” is a send-up of her inflection.

Until recently, I thought, Good for her. I believed the accent was authentic. That was until about seven months ago, when a friend of mine, who’s also a big fan of hers, discovered her YouTube channel. On YouTube, Linda shows a version of herself that is wildly different from her TikTok persona. In multiple videos, she is in makeup, her hair is done, and, most poignantly, she loses the performative accent.

First I was gobsmacked by how pretty Linda is, both when she’s dressed down and dressed up. But I also felt uneasy realizing that her TikTok accent could have been a put-on or greatly exaggerated. In early January, I reached out to her over email and Instagram DMs. I said I wanted to get to know her and discuss how she conceived of her enormously successful TikTok account. I wanted her to ease this strange feeling gurgling inside of me about the potential character, or caricature, she was playing, and about the accent. I didn’t hear back, so I let it go. I convinced myself that this was perhaps an insignificant issue and that I was being particularly sensitive about it. If she’s providing joy and entertainment to millions of people, I didn’t want to dampen it by navigating the thorniness of racism and a cartoonishly Asian accent. Because she has not responded to my many inquiries, I can’t say for sure what her “real” accent is.

Plus, I didn’t want to accuse her of something that might also be a particularly personal or sensitive issue for her. Unfortunately, internalized racism is so common among people of color, especially in comedy. In order to have an edge, and any opportunity for commercial success that white people have, many people of color have to make their racial identity a constant punchline.

Linda didn’t get back to me then, and, after a few more emails to her and her representatives, she still hasn’t gotten back to me. But I recently discovered I wasn’t the only one uncomfortable with her TikTok persona.

Lisa Li, 27, has her own TikTok account of over 11,800 followers. She discusses the myriad forms of discrimination she and other East Asian immigrants often face in the US — sometimes from Asian Americans. Earlier this month, she posted a video about Linda, describing her as a “nerdy, heavy accent, Asian woman” who fits the “nerdy FOB stereotype.” Li also said she’s a fan of the @LeendaDong account since there are so few TikTok channels that are run by an Asian person and have such a large following.