"Our house is littered with pictures on shelves and the walls," Roberts said, which may be way an empty frame would go unnoticed.

"I printed out the weirdest picture I could think of, while making sure it wouldn't be too obvious, and at that time it was the picture of Guy Fieri holding the giant hotdog."

He then shared it to Twitter as a meme, with the popular caption, "How long until my parents notice," not thinking anything of it.