OMG, We Have Questions For This Grandma Who Apparently Rolled A Box Of Frosted Flakes

"Howshedothat??"

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 17, 2017, at 4:37 p.m. ET

On Saturday, Twitter user @SolaceJones shared a photo of a box of Frosted Flakes cereal rolled and folded over like it was any old paper lunch bag. "I cringe when my grandma does this shit," he wrote.

I cringe when my grandma does this shit
(Tyler) @SolaceJones

I cringe when my grandma does this shit

"Cringe" is one way to put it. "Scream" is another. People immediately responded. And they were absolutely astounded by the fact that his grandmother appeared to have packed a cereal box away like this.

@SolaceJones I'm really over here like
Temple @TEMPLErarilyy

@SolaceJones I'm really over here like

How in the...

@SolaceJones
Tora Shae @BlackMajiik

@SolaceJones

W h a t . . .

@SolaceJones
ju @JulianStephen

@SolaceJones

. @SolaceJones
LORD WILLIN OUT NOW @yashua

. @SolaceJones

They were truly baffled by the feat and by grandma's apparent strength. "WTF G-Maw on," someone asked.

@SolaceJones 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WTF G-Maw on
V*Ƨ @VakoStrange

@SolaceJones 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 WTF G-Maw on

Because people — us included — have questions. First of all:

@SolaceJones
kc @kylihes

@SolaceJones

@SolaceJones howshedodat¿¿
❤️ @loveeAmbii

@SolaceJones howshedodat¿¿

Are you sure your grandma's not a superhero?

@SolaceJones yo grandma must got super powers
CG the goat @CGtherapper

@SolaceJones yo grandma must got super powers

(Does she go by another name?)

Ya grandma the Hulk? RT @SolaceJones I cringe when my grandma does this shit
Offset Stan account @Soulovillain

Ya grandma the Hulk? RT @SolaceJones I cringe when my grandma does this shit

"Why she so strong?"

Why she so strong ? https://t.co/fo8TiRNnCR
Victor Pope Jr @VictorPopeJr

Why she so strong ? https://t.co/fo8TiRNnCR

And also just why.

@SolaceJones 😂 tell ya gma I said
ROMEO @diegoranaya

@SolaceJones 😂 tell ya gma I said

Is this her?

@SolaceJones this ya grandma? 🤔
Dyke Turner. @_BaDunCHING_

@SolaceJones this ya grandma? 🤔

Is this her?

@SolaceJones Is this your grandma?
Lauren @Pinkbuddha7

@SolaceJones Is this your grandma?

OK, final question.

@SolaceJones
never4get ⚡♀ @wanderly05

@SolaceJones

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the grandson to inquire, "What in tarnation?"

@SolaceJones
Pregyoncé 👶👶 @_Cooliee

@SolaceJones

Just kidding. But we did reach out to learn more about the superhero grandmother. And we will update this post, and help answer some of these questions, when we hear back.

@SolaceJones how did she do that ?
Corey D. Parker @CoreyDParker_

@SolaceJones how did she do that ?

