OMG, We Have Questions For This Grandma Who Apparently Rolled A Box Of Frosted Flakes
"Howshedothat??"
On Saturday, Twitter user @SolaceJones shared a photo of a box of Frosted Flakes cereal rolled and folded over like it was any old paper lunch bag. "I cringe when my grandma does this shit," he wrote.
"Cringe" is one way to put it. "Scream" is another. People immediately responded. And they were absolutely astounded by the fact that his grandmother appeared to have packed a cereal box away like this.
How in the...
W h a t . . .
They were truly baffled by the feat and by grandma's apparent strength. "WTF G-Maw on," someone asked.
Because people — us included — have questions. First of all:
Are you sure your grandma's not a superhero?
(Does she go by another name?)
"Why she so strong?"
And also just why.
Is this her?
Is this her?
OK, final question.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to the grandson to inquire, "What in tarnation?"
Just kidding. But we did reach out to learn more about the superhero grandmother. And we will update this post, and help answer some of these questions, when we hear back.
-
