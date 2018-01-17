This Couple Who Met On Neopets As Children Fell In Love And Got Married As Adults

Niki Zimmerman Images

The "Evil Jellies" guild was a place where some users role-played as villainous "bad guys" and others as the heroic "good guys." Kristin was a good guy in the guild, and Michael took on the role as a bad guy. They were "rivals" in this world.

Kristin, Michael, and some of the other members of the guild would carry out their role-playing and communication over chatrooms and neomail. They all became friends online, but Kristin and Michael grew especially close.

Soon, the two signed on every day to "playfight" and "talk stupid drama related to these [guilds]." They were still children, so conversations never advanced. During their entire time on Neopets, the two only knew each other by their usernames.

"For a long time [Michael] didn't use his real name and went by 'Doctor,'" Kristin said, laughing. ("Doctor" was a direct reference to the evil-genius-scientist type he role-played.)