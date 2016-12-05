BuzzFeed News

Someone Tiled Their Floor With 13,000 Pennies And Revealed People Can't Math

"Joke's on him because now he just wasted $13,000." Hmmm.

By Tanya Chen

Posted on December 5, 2016, at 2:46 p.m. ET

Last month, Imgur user TonyaTooners shared an incredible DIY project in which they "tiled" 13,000 pennies to create a new, one-of-a-kind floor for their bedroom.

The user said they single-handedly glued the pennies down in a tile-like pattern and with alternating heads and tails facing up.

You should definitely take the time to read through this mind-blowing project they documented step-by-step.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the user to learn more.

But it wasn't until this past weekend when the project really started trending on Twitter. People were stunned all over again.

This person used 13,000 pennies to create this peng floor
Mindblowing @MindBlowing

This person used 13,000 pennies to create this peng floor

Floor made of 13,000 pennies.. I thought it was dope
_jusKeef @im_keith

Floor made of 13,000 pennies.. I thought it was dope

But then...the conversation shifted. People tried to get smart and said that the DIY-er spent an exorbitant $13,000 on their floor.

Twitter: @vxrnvn
Twitter: @LILNTHEBASEDGOD

Or was it $1,300 they "wasted"...?

Hmmm...

But exactly what could they buy?!
Twitter: @sfish_20

But exactly what could they buy?!

People who saw the ~calculations~ for $13,000 were seriously confused.

Twitter: @Breliloquy
Twitter: @That904boy

"I want you to try that math one more time big fella," someone said in response to a quote for $1,300.

Twitter: @MakaylaMashelle
Twitter: @MakaylaMashelle
People were dying laughing over the struggle on Twitter.

Twitter: @Rev_Xavier
Twitter: @JollyBlackGirl

And calling out the handful of men ("your man crush Monday") for coming to this conclusion.

Twitter: @JollyBlackGirl
Twitter: @iPlayTheOne
They're now confused, too.

Twitter: @vxrnvn

So some people had to assist in breaking it down: 13,000 pennies equals 130 dollars. The person spent $130, at least on pennies alone, for their home project.

Twitter: @JillianEm14

BuzzFeed News has verified with math.

But never do change, Twitter.

