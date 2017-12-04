A High School Is Investigating After Students Discussed "Stringing A N***er Up" In A Group Chat

Kyler Douglas / Facebook

Three former and one current student provided BuzzFeed News screenshots of a private group chat, which they said took place among white Haywood High School students, in which they reference "hang[ing] nigger lovers" and making an "example" out of them.

The principal and assistant principal were suspended pending the outcome of the investigation, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Joey Hassell confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

"The Board of Education cannot legally comment on any investigation concerning its students; however, hatred, racism, and bigotry have no place in our school district," Hassell said.

The school district's leaders announced that they are also planning on meeting with Haywood County NAACP and parent representatives.

Haywood alumni Kyler Douglas, 21, was one of the first to publicly share the photos of the text to his Facebook page two weeks ago. He told BuzzFeed News a friend who is a current student at the school sent them to him but had himself been "too scared to say something."

Douglas said his friend is a black student on the Haywood High School baseball team, and claims the students in the group chat are also members of the baseball team.

School officials told BuzzFeed News they were made aware of the messages late Sunday morning.