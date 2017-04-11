BuzzFeed News

21 Breathtaking Photos Of Dogs, But From Underneath

Literal underdogs!

By Tanya Chen

Posted on April 11, 2017, at 4:11 p.m. ET

Andrius Burba, the same photographer who brought you the down-up photos of cats ("Under-cats"), rabbits ("Under-rabbits"), and horses ("Under-horses"), now presents dogs. The series is called "Under-dogs" and it's profound. And inspiring. And profoundly inspiring. And inspiringly profound.

Here now are 21 dogs. But from underneath.

1.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

2.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

3.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com
4.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

5.

Under-Dogs

6.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

7.

Under-Dogs
8.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

9.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

10.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

11.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com
12.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

13.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

14.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

15.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com
16.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

17.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

18.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

19.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com
20.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

21.

Under-Dogs / Via getunderlook.com

Woof. For more information about the underneath photo shoots, visit www.underlook.org. Have a nice day.

