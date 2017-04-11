21 Breathtaking Photos Of Dogs, But From Underneath
Literal underdogs!
Andrius Burba, the same photographer who brought you the down-up photos of cats ("Under-cats"), rabbits ("Under-rabbits"), and horses ("Under-horses"), now presents dogs. The series is called "Under-dogs" and it's profound. And inspiring. And profoundly inspiring. And inspiringly profound.
Here now are 21 dogs. But from underneath.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
Woof. For more information about the underneath photo shoots, visit www.underlook.org. Have a nice day.
