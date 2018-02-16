BuzzFeed News

Mexico's Olympic Cross-Country Skier Finished Dead Last In True Humbling, Olympic Spirit

An upstanding example of what the Olympics are about.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on February 16, 2018, at 12:53 p.m. ET

Cross-country skier German Madrazo of Mexico may have finished last during his Olympic freestyle event Thursday, but he and his fellow competitors are making headlines for showing the utmost sportsmanship.

Christof Stache / AFP / Getty Images

In Pyeongchang, Madrazo completed the men's 15-kilometer cross-country freestyle in 116th place.

The 43-year-old only started cross-country skiing last year, after reading an article about the sport in a magazine.

As he neared the finish line, Madrazo maintained a smile on his face. He was then handed a Mexican flag that he proudly carried for the last leg of the race.

Mexican cross-country skier German Madrazo crossed the finish line last, but he was all smiles as he did it proudly… https://t.co/Jd323fWrOD
NBC Olympics @NBCOlympics

At the finish, his fellow skiers and competitors from Colombia, Tonga, Morocco, and Portugal waited to congratulate him and give him a proper hero's welcome.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
They even lifted him up on their shoulders in celebration!

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

This is what the Olympic spirit is all about.

Odd Andersen / AFP / Getty Images

Congrats to Switzerland's Dario Cologna for winning the competition! And congrats to German Madrazo doing the damn thing ever so humbly and gracefully.

Matthias Hangst / Getty Images

