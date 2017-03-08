People Are Trolling Trump For Celebrating "A Day Without A Woman" Every Day

BuzzFeed News

"Listen, for all of the criticism, you have to admit that Trump's cabinet was remarkably well prepared for 'A Day Without A Woman.'"

Posted on March 8, 2017, at 11:48 a.m. ET

People across the country are participating in "A Day Without A Woman" on Wednesday, a national women's strike. Some have observed that President Trump and his administration are taking part, too — though perhaps unintentionally.

The above photo features the president with the CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies.
The above photo features the president with the CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies.

based on the photo ops Donald Trump has been celebrating #DayWithoutAWoman in the Oval Office every day for weeks
Alexandra Petri @petridishes

based on the photo ops Donald Trump has been celebrating #DayWithoutAWoman in the Oval Office every day for weeks

People are congratulating Trump and his administration for taking part in the strike — not just today, but every day.

Listen, for all of the criticism, you have to admit that @realDonaldTrump's cabinet was remarkably well prepared for #ADayWithoutAWoman
Lauren Duca @laurenduca

Listen, for all of the criticism, you have to admit that @realDonaldTrump's cabinet was remarkably well prepared for #ADayWithoutAWoman

Shout out to women on #ADayWithoutAWoman. Or, as it is known in the Trump organization, Wednesday.
lancegould @lancegould

Shout out to women on #ADayWithoutAWoman. Or, as it is known in the Trump organization, Wednesday.

Of course, a lack of women in political leadership roles is a bipartisan issue, but people couldn't help but troll Trump based on his famous photo ops.

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman.
Full Frontal @FullFrontalSamB

The Trump WH is so feminist, EVERY day is Day Without a Woman.

Both past and present.

Donald Trump celebrates #InternationalWomensDay:
HaveIGotNewsForYou @haveigotnews

Donald Trump celebrates #InternationalWomensDay:

And especially after he tweeted his support for International Women's Day.

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America &amp; around the world.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

On International Women's Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America &amp; around the world.

People clapped back, reminding POTUS they have not forgotten everything he's said about women previously.

I don't want you anywhere NEAR my "critical role", mate. https://t.co/7qasPSK580
Caitlin Moran @caitlinmoran

I don't want you anywhere NEAR my "critical role", mate. https://t.co/7qasPSK580

"I moved on her like a bitch. [...] And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by th… https://t.co/AulBBxcana
Tyler McCall @eiffeltyler

"I moved on her like a bitch. [...] And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by th… https://t.co/AulBBxcana

And when he tweeted that he has "tremendous respect for women," people guffawed.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy.

Trump: "I have tremendous respect for women--"
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

Trump: "I have tremendous respect for women--"

When Trump says he "respects women": #InternationalWomensDay
Tess Holliday 🥀 @Tess_Holliday

When Trump says he "respects women": #InternationalWomensDay

This may be the biggest lie he's ever told. https://t.co/iAy1MEXqor
Melissa McEwan @Shakestweetz

This may be the biggest lie he's ever told. https://t.co/iAy1MEXqor

Again, pulling up receipts that they believe say otherwise.

In his first days in office, Trump re-instituted the Global Gag Rule, which prevents women globally from getting ba… https://t.co/xo2cRJW2mf
Jennifer Bendery @jbendery

In his first days in office, Trump re-instituted the Global Gag Rule, which prevents women globally from getting ba… https://t.co/xo2cRJW2mf

There is literally a Wikipedia page about his boasts of sexual assault. https://t.co/O4ezQH2nxe https://t.co/vj0mywqBdq
Justin Hendrix @justinhendrix

There is literally a Wikipedia page about his boasts of sexual assault. https://t.co/O4ezQH2nxe https://t.co/vj0mywqBdq

The many roles of women according to Trump: -Mother -Maid -Pig -Pageant girl -Pussy-haver -Piece of ass -Assault v… https://t.co/UuNrebxFwW
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

The many roles of women according to Trump: -Mother -Maid -Pig -Pageant girl -Pussy-haver -Piece of ass -Assault v… https://t.co/UuNrebxFwW

"Today we reflect on our progress & the fights ahead against a president who bragged about grabbing women by their private parts," Rep. Maxine Waters wrote on Twitter.

Today we reflect on our progress &amp; the fights ahead against a President who bragged about grabbing women by their private parts #neverforget
Maxine Waters @MaxineWaters

Today we reflect on our progress &amp; the fights ahead against a President who bragged about grabbing women by their private parts #neverforget

"Happy International Women's Day, @realDonaldTrump!"

Happy #InternationalWomensDay @realDonaldTrump!
shauna @goldengateblond

Happy #InternationalWomensDay @realDonaldTrump!

