BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Already Lost It When Bill Clinton And Melania Trump Shook Hands

news

People Already Lost It When Bill Clinton And Melania Trump Shook Hands

ZERO MINUTES INTO THE DEBATE AND WE ARE SHOOK.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed Staff, Canada

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 9:42 p.m. ET

The second presidential debate hadn't even started when we got our first taste of how cringey and nerve-racking the night would be.

It started with a single look from Melania Trump during the opening introductions.

C-SPAN/ Twitter: @crazynate999
HOLY SHIT THE LOOK ON MELANIA'S FACE WTF #PresidentialDebate
HUFF @SteveHuff

HOLY SHIT THE LOOK ON MELANIA'S FACE WTF #PresidentialDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And then enter: Bill Clinton.

C-SPAN/Twitter: @lostartistic
ADVERTISEMENT

And then the two met with a handshake that can only be described one way...

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

AWKWARD.

Bill and Melania in the most awkward handshake of all time.
Hanna Brooks Olsen @mshannabrooks

Bill and Melania in the most awkward handshake of all time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

AF.

Bill and Melania handshake. Well, that was awkward.
Sheryl Gay Stolberg @SherylNYT

Bill and Melania handshake. Well, that was awkward.

Reply Retweet Favorite
That AWKWARD Bill Clinton &amp; Melania Trump handshake
Phumzile Van Damme @zilevandamme

That AWKWARD Bill Clinton &amp; Melania Trump handshake

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Audience #Debates2016 watching that Melania/Bill handshake after this nasty weekend
kelsey gee @kelseykgee

Audience #Debates2016 watching that Melania/Bill handshake after this nasty weekend

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bill and Melania handshake. Well, that was awkward.
Sheryl Gay Stolberg @SherylNYT

Bill and Melania handshake. Well, that was awkward.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are calling out exactly how cold it was.

You could freeze a chicken with that handshake between Bill and Melania
Harper's Magazine @Harpers

You could freeze a chicken with that handshake between Bill and Melania

Reply Retweet Favorite
Bill and Melania's handshake was SOOOOOOOO cold lmao
Suvrat Mishra @quirkiestnature

Bill and Melania's handshake was SOOOOOOOO cold lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
That cold handshake between Bill Clinton and the Trump family was straight out of a Mamet play.
tad friend @tadfriend

That cold handshake between Bill Clinton and the Trump family was straight out of a Mamet play.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Because at this political moment, handshakes say a thousand words.

That wasn't a handshake, it was hand shade. #debate
Eric Schwartz @ericschwartz

That wasn't a handshake, it was hand shade. #debate

Reply Retweet Favorite
NBC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT