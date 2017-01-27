BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Internet Detectives Went Insane Trying To Figure Out If Trump Photoshopped His Hand

news

Internet Detectives Went Insane Trying To Figure Out If Trump Photoshopped His Hand

No, Trump did not photoshop his inauguration photo. But the internet is wild, y'all.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 27, 2017, at 4:19 p.m. ET

On Friday, in a tweet that has since been deleted, the New York Observer's Dana Schwartz claimed a photo of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama had been photoshopped to enlarge Trump's left hand.

The photo she referred to is currently hanging in the White House.Schwartz told BuzzFeed News she found the photos from other tweets, and thought, &quot;his hands looked enormous&quot; in them. &quot;Like clown-shoes enormous,&quot; she added. She then used the photo and tweeted with confidence that the POTUS had altered the photo to make his hand appear bigger.
Twitter: @DanaSchwartzzz

The photo she referred to is currently hanging in the White House.

Schwartz told BuzzFeed News she found the photos from other tweets, and thought, "his hands looked enormous" in them.

"Like clown-shoes enormous," she added.

She then used the photo and tweeted with confidence that the POTUS had altered the photo to make his hand appear bigger.

Her tweet was immediately picked up, with a flurry of jokes and shocked responses.

@DanaSchwartzzz
Sam Hockley-Smith @shockleysmith

@DanaSchwartzzz

Reply Retweet Favorite

The only issue was that Schwartz had put two different photos next to each other in her original tweet. She then went to Getty to download a similar photo and juxtaposed them to prove the photoshopping. But they were still different photos.

Schwartz referred this new side-by-side to skeptics, and maintained the photo was altered. (Her tweet has since been deleted.)For quick reference, the photo on the right in Schwartz&#x27;s updated tweet is supposedly taken from Getty Images&#x27; news wire, and the photo on the left was a screenshot someone had taken from an ABC News TV special. ABC News confirmed to BuzzFeed News the photo that was used in the special was a press photo.
Twitter: @DanaSchwartzzz

Schwartz referred this new side-by-side to skeptics, and maintained the photo was altered. (Her tweet has since been deleted.)

For quick reference, the photo on the right in Schwartz's updated tweet is supposedly taken from Getty Images' news wire, and the photo on the left was a screenshot someone had taken from an ABC News TV special.

ABC News confirmed to BuzzFeed News the photo that was used in the special was a press photo.

People online didn't just take her word though. They did their own photo forensics with these two photos — all to prove Trump's hand was enlarged. And by a great deal.

@DanaSchwartzzz tried to scale the photos based on their shoes (and was generous). Trump’s hand is still enormous c… https://t.co/WMwDr05ovx
Joon Lee @iamjoonlee

@DanaSchwartzzz tried to scale the photos based on their shoes (and was generous). Trump’s hand is still enormous c… https://t.co/WMwDr05ovx

Reply Retweet Favorite

For

ADVERTISEMENT

There were circles.

Donald Trump Has Photoshopped His Hand in W.H. Picture to Make it Bigger - Here's Proof!! RETWEET @realDonaldTrump
Impeach Donald Trump @Impeach_D_Trump

Donald Trump Has Photoshopped His Hand in W.H. Picture to Make it Bigger - Here's Proof!! RETWEET @realDonaldTrump

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was isolated hand-cropping.

Yep, Trump definitely photoshopped his hand to be bigger. I compared them side by side
Simon Owens @simonowens

Yep, Trump definitely photoshopped his hand to be bigger. I compared them side by side

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DanaSchwartzzz

GIFs were even created to show the difference in hand size.

@DanaSchwartzzz I made a GIF comparing it with the Getty Images source file. It's a warp deformer, look at the heli… https://t.co/DzJgo1NWfS
Joaquin Baldwin @joabaldwin

@DanaSchwartzzz I made a GIF comparing it with the Getty Images source file. It's a warp deformer, look at the heli… https://t.co/DzJgo1NWfS

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some tweets featuring similar photographic "evidence" have since been deleted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither Getty nor ABC News have commented on the photoshopping allegations. But people online have already started debunking the claims, and those who believed them have started backpedaling.

sorry but the Trump hand photoshop story is bullshit https://t.co/Ypaor3hAPo
Kelsey M. Sutton @kelseymsutton

sorry but the Trump hand photoshop story is bullshit https://t.co/Ypaor3hAPo

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trump didn't photoshop his hand. Sorry errbody
Madame Honeyduke @jessejamesmetz

Trump didn't photoshop his hand. Sorry errbody

Reply Retweet Favorite
trump did not photoshop his hands c'mon
Jake Swearingen @JakeSwearingen

trump did not photoshop his hands c'mon

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were then GIFs to disprove the Photoshop allegations, and to prove the hands are the same size in the ABC News screenshot and the Getty wire image.

And here you go: A GIF that I just made. Not aligned perfectly (my fault), but the hand is the same.
Philip Bump @pbump

And here you go: A GIF that I just made. Not aligned perfectly (my fault), but the hand is the same.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I replicated the same process with @pbump's screenshot and Getty image from his article, and here's the result.… https://t.co/6DpaoPw136
Christopher Keelty @keeltyc

I replicated the same process with @pbump's screenshot and Getty image from his article, and here's the result.… https://t.co/6DpaoPw136

Reply Retweet Favorite

Soon, and expectedly, #handgate became a trending hashtag. And people started mocking the internet detectives.

lost in this madness of #handgate is the fact that @realDonaldTrump showed up to his inauguration *IN WEDGES*
Emilio Ramos @emilios_are

lost in this madness of #handgate is the fact that @realDonaldTrump showed up to his inauguration *IN WEDGES*

Reply Retweet Favorite
Stop being ridiculous, people. Trump did not have his hand photoshopped bigger. #handgate
Joshua Gray @hoorayitsjosh

Stop being ridiculous, people. Trump did not have his hand photoshopped bigger. #handgate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And, of course, the jokes rolled in.

I'm no expert but it looks like the hand in this photo of Donald Trump meeting Theresa May might have been altered.
マイル @martian_munk

I'm no expert but it looks like the hand in this photo of Donald Trump meeting Theresa May might have been altered.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Unbelievable.
Wayne Fan @wwayneee

Unbelievable.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Trump CLEARLY replaced his wife Melania with this photo of Peter Dinklage holding a laser cannon."

Wow, look closely. Trump CLEARLY replaced his wife Melania with this photo of Peter Dinklage holding a laser cannon
Jason O. Gilbert @gilbertjasono

Wow, look closely. Trump CLEARLY replaced his wife Melania with this photo of Peter Dinklage holding a laser cannon

Reply Retweet Favorite
I think Trump photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house. See if you can spot it.
Ariel Dumas @ArielDumas

I think Trump photoshopped his hand bigger for this picture hanging in the white house. See if you can spot it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a series of tweets, Schwartz has apologized for making the claim and "inadvertently contributing to a culture of not knowing which facts are legitimate."

I'm honestly, genuinely, really sorry. I saw an image, tweeted it because I thought it was funny and seemed true.
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

I'm honestly, genuinely, really sorry. I saw an image, tweeted it because I thought it was funny and seemed true.

Reply Retweet Favorite
...photoshopped hands to real political journalism. This was just a mistake in something I hastily tweeted, not malicious fake news.
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

...photoshopped hands to real political journalism. This was just a mistake in something I hastily tweeted, not malicious fake news.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This all just ultimately proves everyone is in need of a lot of sleep after this week.

everyone on twitter right now
Cates Holderness @catesish

everyone on twitter right now

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT