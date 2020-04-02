A Guy Crashed His Wife's Live TV Report That Was Being Filmed In Their Backyard And It's Caused All Kinds Of Reactions

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Josiah Smith, a 36-year-old comedian and entrepreneur from Burbank, California, couldn't help himself from turning his wife's live broadcast in their backyard into a joke for TikTok last week. It's caused all kinds of comments online, like calls of it being "irresponsible." But the couple wants to assure everyone it was all in good fun and a funny example of the weird ways jobs are having to adapt to the current crisis. And, no, Josiah's wife Kristin Smith, 37, who's a sports anchor for CBS Los Angeles, was not fired for it. Her employer even posted the TikTok during its evening CBS News segment on Tuesday. Josiah told BuzzFeed News that when he heard an entire film crew would be shooting their segment from their backyard that day, he immediately began "plotting how [he] could make a TikTok out of it."

Josiah Smith / Kristin Smith

In the TikTok that more than 7.7 million people have now seen, Josiah appears to look shocked to see his own backyard on TV and proceeded to walk to his backyard to crash the "live" segment. "What most people don't know about the video is that I was watching her on live TV, but when I 'crashed,' it was actually a commercial break and Kristin just went with it," said Josiah. "And then I edited the video to fit what I wanted it to look like." "So I'm not really a jerk, guys!" Even though Kristin is seen being agitated in the moment, she said she and her entire TV crew knew her husband "would be up to something."



Most importantly of all, despite many online concerns that she would be fired for this, she said her bosses "loved it." BuzzFeed News has reached out to CBS Sports.