Despite viral news reports, police say none of the dogs were actually "wiener dogs."

A 52-year-old woman in Ardmore, Oklahoma, died on Thursday after she was attacked by a group of small dogs "not any bigger than your knee," police told BuzzFeed News.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said a woman named Tracy Garcia was visiting a home when she stepped outside and was attacked by a group of dogs at the residence.

Bryant said the case is still under investigation, but confirmed Garcia was "attacked by multiple dogs" that were "not any bigger than your knee."

Garcia died in a local hospital from her injuries, although the official coroner's medical report with her exact cause of death has not yet been released.

According to her obituary, following her husband's death in 2006, Garcia moved to the small town of Ardmore "to be close to the support of her family."

The sequence of events and specific details of the deadly attack are still unknown pending an investigation. Bryant believes the owner of the dogs was also present at the residence the night of the attack.