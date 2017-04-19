BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Gronk Just Crashed A Sean Spicer Briefing And Asked Spicer If He Needed Any Help

news

Gronk Just Crashed A Sean Spicer Briefing And Asked Spicer If He Needed Any Help

"20 illustrated pictures of Gronk trying to find a corner in the Oval Office."

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 1:45 p.m. ET

White House press secretary Sean Spicer hosted a very brief press briefing before players from the New England Patriots met with President Trump on Wednesday. And by sheer, total, complete coincidence, tight end Rob Gronkowski poked his head in while Spicer was speaking:

GRONK just crashed Spicer's briefing @RobGronkowski @Patriots
Bradd Jaffy @BraddJaffy

GRONK just crashed Spicer's briefing @RobGronkowski @Patriots

Reply Retweet Favorite

GRONK asked Spicer — who occasionally has his struggles with the press — if he "need[ed] some help," told him "I like you," then gave him a big GRONK thumbs up, before he disappeared behind a door.

GRONK!!!
Old Row Sports @OldRowSports

GRONK!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were like, "GRONK!!!!"

Twitter: @GronkSpikes

And GROOOOOOONK!!!!!

Twitter: @nfldraftupdate
ADVERTISEMENT

And wow such Gronk, very Gronkish.

Twitter: @JClarkCSN

The random moment had people hilariously imagining what it'd be like if Gronk were in politics, or actually worked in the White House.

@BarstoolBigCat 20 illustrated pictures of Gronk trying to find a corner in the Oval Office.
Brian Buffalomeat @Dr_BrianMD

@BarstoolBigCat 20 illustrated pictures of Gronk trying to find a corner in the Oval Office.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gronk signing executive orders:

And here we have Gronk signing legislation recognizing every Tuesday in the US as "Tequila Tuesday"
McNeil @Reflog_18

And here we have Gronk signing legislation recognizing every Tuesday in the US as "Tequila Tuesday"

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gronk with nukes:

Gronk: can I press the button that launches the nukes? Trump: sure. Gronk: awwwwwyeah
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

Gronk: can I press the button that launches the nukes? Trump: sure. Gronk: awwwwwyeah

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Gronk's idea of a cabinet:

In Gronk's World cabinets are for protein powder and liquor bottles, not grown-up work.
Fitzy @FitzyGFY

In Gronk's World cabinets are for protein powder and liquor bottles, not grown-up work.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People joked (or not) that the Patriots tight end may be our only shot right now at cutting tensions between Trump, Putin, Assad, and Kim Jong-un.

If you put Gronk in a room with Trump, Putin, Assad, and Kim Jong Un, I’m pretty sure they would all be singing kumbaya by noon
Clemzingis @TheClemReport

If you put Gronk in a room with Trump, Putin, Assad, and Kim Jong Un, I’m pretty sure they would all be singing kumbaya by noon

Reply Retweet Favorite
@stoolpresidente Gronk just made Sean fucking Spicer human and somewhat likeable for like 2 seconds. What a gift he is.
Scott Burchfield @ScoootsMcGoots

@stoolpresidente Gronk just made Sean fucking Spicer human and somewhat likeable for like 2 seconds. What a gift he is.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I mean, since Gronk is at the White House, can he be president?"

I mean, since Gronk is at the WH, can he be president?
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL

I mean, since Gronk is at the WH, can he be president?

Reply Retweet Favorite

"KNOCK KNOCK." "Who's there?" "GRONK!!!!! I'm just messin' with you, bruh. It's just Gronk. Alright, stay blessed."

@charliespiering @seanspicer That grin on @RobGronkowski though...
Brad Tidwell @bradtid

@charliespiering @seanspicer That grin on @RobGronkowski though...

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT