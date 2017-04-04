BuzzFeed News

This Woman's Grandma Tried To Swipe Her Man By Showing Him Swimsuit Pics And I'm Screaming

This Woman's Grandma Tried To Swipe Her Man By Showing Him Swimsuit Pics And I'm Screaming

"You better watch her she tryna turn your boyfriend to your grandfather."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

Posted on April 4, 2017, at 11:41 a.m. ET

Ty Howard and her boyfriend Ryan Pack are a couple from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Over the weekend, the two attended Howard's great aunt's birthday with the rest of her family. There were crawfish and laughter; it was a good time.

During the get together, Howard turned around to see her grandmother showing her boyfriend photos of herself in different swimsuits on her phone. "Honestly I couldn't even watch the whole ordeal — it was way too cringy," she told BuzzFeed News, laughing.

She said Pack was also fidgety and noticeably uncomfortable. &quot;In the photo you can see how his head is angled, he was only staring at her face the entire time,&quot; she said. &quot;He refused to look at the phone aside from that initial glance.&quot;
Apparently, Howard's grandma was telling Pack about a recent family trip to a water park in Texas. But instead of going through the different family vacation photos, "she was only showing him photos of her in different bikinis," Howard said.

Screaming internally, she immediately tweeted about it in all caps asking WTF was happening. And the internet had one succinct answer for her.

Pre$$ure @C_Manu3l

"Granny shooting her shot from deep."

@tynocinco Granny shooting her shot from deep 😭
@tynocinco Granny shooting her shot from deep 😭

They shared many, many basketball clips.

@tynocinco Nana out here finna take your man and shoot her shot 😂😂
@tynocinco Nana out here finna take your man and shoot her shot 😂😂

@tynocinco Ya grandma over here like
@tynocinco Ya grandma over here like

@tynocinco Shooting her shot like:
@tynocinco Shooting her shot like:

Howard asked, and people answered. "That's your grandma boyfriend now," someone informed her.

That's your grandma boyfriend now https://t.co/zhYsThGMoI
That's your grandma boyfriend now https://t.co/zhYsThGMoI

"To show him what his future looks like."

to show him what his future looks like https://t.co/6IX0Yi9QXy
to show him what his future looks like https://t.co/6IX0Yi9QXy

"You know exactly why."

you know exactly why https://t.co/f1p2ZzTB38
you know exactly why https://t.co/f1p2ZzTB38

People are jokingly instructing her to "step up," or her boyfriend might become "pop pop."

She giving you a warning. Do ya job right as his woman or she'll do it for you. https://t.co/8D81YulxcL
She giving you a warning. Do ya job right as his woman or she'll do it for you. https://t.co/8D81YulxcL

you better watch her she tryna turn your boyfriend to your grandfather https://t.co/KDLalHJulO
you better watch her she tryna turn your boyfriend to your grandfather https://t.co/KDLalHJulO

Bout to get your man snatched. Better step it up https://t.co/iApbNtEtYF
Bout to get your man snatched. Better step it up https://t.co/iApbNtEtYF

Howard said she and her mom have been cracking up at all the responses. But she's not at all surprised by her grandma's stunt. "Honestly, it's her usual antics," she said.

&quot;She&#x27;s always flaunting around trying to swipe up somebody&#x27;s man — you know, typical grandma stuff.&quot;
"She's always flaunting around trying to swipe up somebody's man — you know, typical grandma stuff."

BuzzFeed News is happy to report that Pack is still securely with Howard, but grandma's slick moves have given us some important proverbs. "Just because soccer has a goalie doesn't mean you can't score."

Just because soccer has a goalie doesn't mean you can't score 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/L9zb22aEkD
Just because soccer has a goalie doesn't mean you can't score 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/L9zb22aEkD

"You ain't never too old to steal someone's man."

You ain't never too old to steal someone's man https://t.co/BRlEavIHdi
You ain't never too old to steal someone's man https://t.co/BRlEavIHdi

