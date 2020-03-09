A GOP Lawmaker Accidentally Started A Great Meme After Tweeting About "Life And Mortality" And The Coronavirus
"Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus."
Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona member of Congress who's elected to be in isolation after coming in contact with someone who was hospitalized with COVID-19, has unintentionally started a meme.
"Been thinking about life and mortality today," he tweeted on Monday as he was still self-quarantined. "I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does."
The tweet included an image of a gruesome scene from the 2018 movie The Great Battle.
At first, people were confused by Gosar's musings, with one person literally responding, "This is weird, dude."
And then, soon after and fantastically, his tweet took off.
People on Twitter copy-and-pasted it word for word, attaching their own depictions of bitter and gruesome battle.
Nonpolitical organizations even got in on it.
Before inspiring a meme, the Arizona representative drew much less amusing reactions when he first referred to COVID-19 as "the Wuhan Virus" in a tweet on Sunday. Many people called Gosar out for it, letting him know the term was dated and xenophobic. The World Health Organization officially named COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, last month to try to destigmatize the disease from its origins.
Gosar previously got national attention as the candidate whose six siblings famously put together a political ad supporting his opponent in 2018.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to him about his most recent tweets and incidental very good memes.
