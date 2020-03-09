A GOP Lawmaker Accidentally Started A Great Meme After Tweeting About "Life And Mortality" And The Coronavirus

Been thinking about life and mortality today. I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does.

Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona member of Congress who's elected to be in isolation after coming in contact with someone who was hospitalized with COVID-19, has unintentionally started a meme.



"Been thinking about life and mortality today," he tweeted on Monday as he was still self-quarantined. "I’d rather die gloriously in battle than from a virus. In a way it doesn’t matter. But it kinda does."

The tweet included an image of a gruesome scene from the 2018 movie The Great Battle.

At first, people were confused by Gosar's musings, with one person literally responding, "This is weird, dude."

And then, soon after and fantastically, his tweet took off.