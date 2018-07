People Can't Handle This Adorable 2-Year-Old Who Argued With Her Dad Like A Grown-Ass Adult

Lott told BuzzFeed News she noticed Jordan was more "articulate" than most children when she was just 1.

"Every day when we'd go somewhere or watch something, like Barney, she will ask me questions โ€” she's one of those kids who talks during movies," she said. "Instead of me telling her to be quiet, Iโ€™d tell her stuff, and she would remember. Sheโ€™s always been wise beyond her age."