People Can't Handle This Adorable 2-Year-Old Who Argued With Her Dad Like A Grown-Ass Adult
"SHE, SAID, SHE, DON'T, WANNA, HEAR, IT."
These are Brittany Lott, 24, and Ammons Dinkins, 28, with their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Jordan.
Lott told BuzzFeed News she noticed Jordan was more "articulate" than most children when she was just 1.
"Every day when we'd go somewhere or watch something, like Barney, she will ask me questions — she's one of those kids who talks during movies," she said. "Instead of me telling her to be quiet, I’d tell her stuff, and she would remember. She’s always been wise beyond her age."
Lott said a year ago she recorded a hilarious moment between Jordan and her dad. A recent conversation with a friend compelled her to share the video publicly for the first time.
"With her dad she has this playful relationship," Lott said. "He’s really goofy so he plays with her."
In the video, Dinkins and Jordan are having an argument about virtually "nothing," Lott said. And Jordan is seen arguing back by clapping her hands like an adult. "They ... fight like an old couple," Lott wrote.
"We’ve never argued in front of her," Lott said. "It’s just her personality — she’s very smart."
Lott's video of Jordan and her dad has gone hugely viral.
Many people said it brought them much-needed smiles.
"I need to know who won this argument."
"She's already mastering the black female 'dis-agreement clap'...you go girl."
Jordan has mostly given us all a memorable and applicable line. "I DON'T WANNA HEAR IT," SHE SAID.
People are also cracking jokes that she's already shaping up to be an effective lawyer.
Lott noted she hasn't seen Jordan clap or argue like that since, but said, "I could see her being on the debate team."
She also told BuzzFeed News that while the responses to the video have been largely positive, she's seen some comments "bashing [her] as a parent."
"I know what kind of parent I am and what kind of child she is," Lott added. And Jordan is one endearingly advanced kid.
When BuzzFeed News joked with Jordan about what a little celebrity she's become, Jordan responded, "I guess so."
CORRECTION
Jordan and Dinkins were arguing about a whole lot of "nothing," Lott confirms. A previous version of this post referenced a different moment.
