GQ Magazine Is Getting Trolled For Calling Roger Federer "The Greatest Tennis Player Of All Time"

news

GQ Magazine Is Getting Trolled For Calling Roger Federer "The Greatest Tennis Player Of All Time"

Weird, they misspelled Serena Williams.

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 21, 2017, at 12:51 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, GQ re-promoted their latest feature on Roger Federer on Twitter. This time they kept him nameless, and simply hailed him "the greatest tennis player of all time."

We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time https://t.co/I5oSpnmxeX
GQ Magazine @GQMagazine

We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time https://t.co/I5oSpnmxeX

Federer was also dubbed "the greatest tennis player of all time" in the actual feature.

gq.com

People online were pretty confused by the handed title. And the photo that was accompanying it.

@GQMagazine that's not Serena
justin lew block @JBlock49

@GQMagazine that's not Serena

This looks nothing like Serena Williams. https://t.co/63cUsmfxZ5
Baevo @ItzBreeZyBaby

This looks nothing like Serena Williams. https://t.co/63cUsmfxZ5

Many presumed if there were a GOAT tennis title, it'd be to Serena Williams — aka the winningest Grand Slam title holder in the Open era, male or female.

But this isn't Serena Williams https://t.co/qxdz7TltSL
Bongz Khumalo @BongzThaMr_K

But this isn't Serena Williams https://t.co/qxdz7TltSL

Reply Retweet Favorite
That ain't Serena, tho https://t.co/lr9qo0LbOp
Joe Black 🇿🇼 @joeblackzw

That ain't Serena, tho https://t.co/lr9qo0LbOp

Not to undermine the undisputed GREAT talents of Federer, but people were seriously perplexed, since Williams has proven her ranking.

Listen, no disrespect to Federer, but this is some bullshit. We ALL know that Serena is the greatest tennis player… https://t.co/f0ri2Bt5w4
Jen @darlinginmyway

Listen, no disrespect to Federer, but this is some bullshit. We ALL know that Serena is the greatest tennis player… https://t.co/f0ri2Bt5w4

@GQMagazine
Lee Germaine @lee_gsc

@GQMagazine

Some decided to help the publication with some light editing: Perhaps they left the word "male" out in the tweet?

@GQMagazine you left out the word "male" in front of "tennis player"
Kate Washington @washingtonkate

@GQMagazine you left out the word "male" in front of "tennis player"

Or needed to quickly add "...who is not named Serena Williams" to the end.

Not Named Serena Williams https://t.co/j9XcogJ6D5
TheMissourian @solomonmissouri

Not Named Serena Williams https://t.co/j9XcogJ6D5

Folks trolled hard. "Did Serena transition into a white man??"

@GQMagazine did Serena transition into a white man??
JDegarson @johndegarson

@GQMagazine did Serena transition into a white man??

"...Is [Federer] standing in front of Serena orrrrrrrrrrrrr...??"

...Is he standing in front of Serena orrrrrrrrrrrrr...?? https://t.co/82mXz3rMVQ
Beytwicé @HollyGoNightly1

...Is he standing in front of Serena orrrrrrrrrrrrr...?? https://t.co/82mXz3rMVQ

"You did? That's wonderful. How's Serena doing?"

You did? That's wonderful. How's Serena doing? https://t.co/xZ4XmxcT9D
AnTifa Lockhart @sidneyfussell

You did? That's wonderful. How's Serena doing? https://t.co/xZ4XmxcT9D

Or maybe GQ isn't wrong, and it's just a bad photo of Williams.

Man Serena looks like shit in this picture https://t.co/70jTWSKJsH
Bolshevik Mensa @alfonsohoops

Man Serena looks like shit in this picture https://t.co/70jTWSKJsH

Wow this is not a good photo of Serena Williams at all https://t.co/axbFESPi8e
Zach Stafford @ZachStafford

Wow this is not a good photo of Serena Williams at all https://t.co/axbFESPi8e

Serena looks different in a Black and white pic... 😕 https://t.co/RenNGtvrNq
Afreaken Typo @AfrikanJeanyus

Serena looks different in a Black and white pic... 😕 https://t.co/RenNGtvrNq

Serena sweetie you look....bad. https://t.co/MIw55mZO8k
Sergerev @JankovicSlam

Serena sweetie you look....bad. https://t.co/MIw55mZO8k

But idk, guys. She seldomly takes a bad photo. We'll further investigate.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to GQ.
instagram.com

BuzzFeed News has reached out to GQ.

UPDATE: The Fader has taken their position. They re-shared their own cover story of Williams, tweeting "We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time."

.@GQMagazine We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time. https://t.co/Lq1Hz0LSC5
The FADER @thefader

.@GQMagazine We caught up with the greatest tennis player of all time. https://t.co/Lq1Hz0LSC5

*sips drink.gif*

