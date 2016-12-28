This Guy Woke Up On Command For His Best Friend And People Are Inspired AF

The video, which Lindsay then shared later on his own Twitter, has been retweeted over 70,000 times and even posted to other platforms like Instagram and Tumblr.

"Do I have to wake up my best friend for you?" Royster is heard yelling in the video.

"Wake him up!" the student who was in the argument with Royster then responded.

Lindsay said he had a headache at the time, and was taking a quick nap while this was all going down.

But when he heard him being called on, "I was shook," he said, laughing.

"I didn't even know what was going on but I got up for her anyway," he recalled.