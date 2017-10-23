Jade Zanatta, 18, is a student at the University of Victoria, and a pro and proponent of wearing fake eyelashes.

Last week, while hanging out with two guys at her residence hall, she said they asked her how she grew her "eyelashes so much longer and darker since the last time" they saw her.

"I explained to them that they were fake," but they only grew even more confused and curious, Zanatta said.

And they still couldn't quite comprehend the logistics of applying synthetic eyelashes.