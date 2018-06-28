BuzzFeed News

Fox News Checked The Ideology Of The Capital Gazette After The Mass Shooting And People Are Pissed

Fox News Checked The Ideology Of The Capital Gazette After The Mass Shooting And People Are Pissed

"Glad Fox News checked to see if they deserved to be murdered or not."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on June 28, 2018, at 6:14 p.m. ET

At least five people were killed after a gunman opened fire in the office of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, and several others were left "gravely injured."

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Officials said one suspect was in custody and being interrogated. (BuzzFeed News is following the developing story.)

But while information was still scarce, Fox News' live coverage of the shooting drew immediate criticism when anchor Trace Gallagher announced on air that they had looked into the Capital Gazette's possible "ideological bent" as a potential motive for the shooting.

"We checked in earlier ... with the ideological bent of the Capital, which is one of the oldest newspapers in the country," he said during the breaking news segment.

"This newspaper, we kind of looked into the editorial board, who's on it, what topics they covered," he went on, before concluding that they were "very much a local newspaper."

"They endorsed a moderate Democrat," Gallagher said, before concluding again that Fox News supposedly found the paper doesn't have "a major ideological bent" in case "that plays into the motive of it all."

Fox News commentator Neil Cavuto also speculated about the local paper's possible "polarizing coverage" in context of the shooting, saying he didn't "notice any rabid editorials."

But people took serious issue with Fox News' immediate discussion of the "ideological" leanings of the newspaper as to why the shooter may have opened fire.

People were also shocked.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fox News for comment in response to the criticism.