Fox News Checked The Ideology Of The Capital Gazette After The Mass Shooting And People Are Pissed
"Glad Fox News checked to see if they deserved to be murdered or not."
At least five people were killed after a gunman opened fire in the office of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, and several others were left "gravely injured."
But while information was still scarce, Fox News' live coverage of the shooting drew immediate criticism when anchor Trace Gallagher announced on air that they had looked into the Capital Gazette's possible "ideological bent" as a potential motive for the shooting.
Fox News commentator Neil Cavuto also speculated about the local paper's possible "polarizing coverage" in context of the shooting, saying he didn't "notice any rabid editorials."
But people took serious issue with Fox News' immediate discussion of the "ideological" leanings of the newspaper as to why the shooter may have opened fire.
People were also shocked.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Fox News for comment in response to the criticism.
-
Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Chicago.
Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.