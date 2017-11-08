BuzzFeed News

Obama Reported To Jury Duty And A Bunch Of Regular-Ass People Suddenly Got Excited About Jury Duty

"It was awesome," said one surprised potential juror.

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Former President Barack Obama, along with his barrage-Obama of security, reported for jury duty in Chicago on Wednesday morning. He was summoned in late October.

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Unlike most days at the Daley Center, where jury selection is held, Obama's arrival caused a wild spectacle that can only be described as "lit." The former president even waved to a large crowd of spectators.

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

As for the citizens who were summoned on Wednesday, they were shocked to see him. They were suddenly very excited about their civil responsibility to serve.

Guess who I ran into at jury duty?!? Unbelievable! #Obama #Chicago #DaleyCenter #MissHimSoMuch
ACoyGirl 🎧✌🏼 @Acoygirl

Guess who I ran into at jury duty?!? Unbelievable! #Obama #Chicago #DaleyCenter #MissHimSoMuch

Thomas Pearson was sitting in the holding room when he got word Obama was expected to show up. Pearson quickly began filming, and recorded Obama shaking the hands of possible jurors, including his own.

"It was awesome," he told BuzzFeed News of the whole experience.

In the video, Pearson admitted that he "was gonna ditch jury duty today."

Facebook: AnsierBallentrae

Obama worked the room and even signed a few books for people.

Facebook: AnsierBallentrae

He also thanked the staff for their service in "the core part of the justice system."

#Obama JuryDuty #DaleyCenter #Chicago #Amazing
ACoyGirl 🎧✌🏼 @Acoygirl

#Obama JuryDuty #DaleyCenter #Chicago #Amazing

Obama was reportedly held for less than two hours before he was excused. According to a Chicago reporter from WBEZ, lawyers waiting outside said they would NOT want Obama as a juror...understandably.

Media and others hoping to see Obama when he appears for jury duty. Lawyers waiting say they'd never want him on ju… https://t.co/3A86c6jHrQ
Shannon Heffernan @shannon_h

Media and others hoping to see Obama when he appears for jury duty. Lawyers waiting say they'd never want him on ju… https://t.co/3A86c6jHrQ

