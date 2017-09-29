This Widow Of A Veteran Says He Would Want Her To Support "Taking A Knee"

Katie Hubbard told BuzzFeed News she hopes more people will simply listen to what NFL players are protesting against. "Their reality and their truth is American truth," she said.

James had developed the cancer while in service, Katie told BuzzFeed News, and died in the hospital for treatment shortly after his diagnosis.

Katie Hubbard, 33, from Kansas lost her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. James Hubbard, to leukemia in 2009 after his tour in Iraq. He served in the Army for 36 years.

"It’s appalling he would say that about an American citizen," Katie said, referring Trump calling protesting players "sons of bitches."

"There has been so many instances of racist thoughts and beliefs coming from his mouth, and for him to come out and say that, it was beyond appalling."