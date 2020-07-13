A College Student's TikTok Story About Greek Life Has Gone Viral But She Says It's "Just The Tip Of The Iceberg"

Jordan denies this ever happened. In 2018 during this meeting, she said she was not believed, and eventually put on probation by the Kappa Delta's national chapter.

JJ Jordan told BuzzFeed News she hopes this "opens up a much bigger conversation" about "systems of oppression." She's also shedding light on other toxic values of Greek Life she said she observed. Earlier this month, Jordan shared on TikTok an incident that she said happened in March of 2018 when she was still a member of Kappa Delta. During a "standards" meeting, which was a peer-run review board, she said she was reported by a sorority sister for allegedly being seen "passed out nude in the middle of a frat house."

A 21-year-old Florida State University student has gone viral on TikTok for sharing what she said is her story about being pushed out of a sorority.

i was never asked if i was hurt. i was never told “the girl shouldn’t have left you there”. i was shamed and left alone.

"I was never asked if I was hurt or victimized," she says in her TikTok which has now been watched more than 3.7 million times.



Instead, she said she was told that they had to "have a good relationship with this fraternity [and] we have to be aware with how we’re presenting with this fraternity."

"As I began to explain myself out of it, I realized I shouldn’t have to," Jordan added. "I realized it was very concerning that no one was saying, 'Are you OK.' No matter how much truth or falsity there was to the statement...no one asked the older sister, 'Why would you leave anyone in a fraternity house alone?' That really became an issue with me. I really was not OK with that."

When reached, Kappa Delta headquarters told BuzzFeed News they've reached out to Jordan about her TikTok, and conducted "an internal review of the incident."

"Based on the information we had readily available, we determined that our chapter adhered closely to the established Standards process, which is similar to the protocol followed by many other National Panhellenic Conference sororities," said Heidi Roy, the director of communications for Kappa Delta.

"Even so, we will be providing additional education on our processes for the current chapter leaders and advisors," Roy added.

Jordan soon left Kappa Delta. She said she had stayed quiet about it until recently, when she watched different national conversations about systemic oppression branch out of the Black Lives Matter movement. She decided to speak out.

"Sororities and fraternities are a huge system of oppression. It perpetuates elitism and classism and systemic racism. I think that it became time to start dismantling that system as well," she said.

Jordan recognizes she is speaking from a "huge place of privilege."

"I grew up in a financially stable white family with both parents," she said. "And if I was targeted and victimized in this way, that is just the tip of the iceberg for other queer women, or for women of color."

She's also addressed in a separate TikTok a few critical comments she's gotten from those saying, "Greek life isn't the thing to be standing up for."