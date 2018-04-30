A Man In Florida Was Arrested For Kicking Swans In The Head. Witnesses Said He Was Laughing.
The 34-year-old was arrested on an animal cruelty charge.
On Friday, Orlando police arrested a 34-year-old man after multiple people saw him at a park kicking swans in the head "as hard as possible," one witness told police in a report provided to BuzzFeed News.
