People Are Falling Over After A Burger King Dressed Up As A McDonald's Ghost

news

"Savage level 10/10."

By Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 26, 2016, at 2:55 p.m. ET

A Burger King location in Queens, New York, recently "dressed up" as a "McDonald's ghost" for Halloween. And if the shade at their frenemy wasn't obvious enough, they included a message:

Burger King

It read: "BOOOOOO. Just kidding. We still flame grill our burgers. Happy Halloween."

Damn.

They dressed the entire restaurant building as a ghost and even cut eye holes over the storefront's "Burger King" signs.

Burger King

A rep from Burger King confirmed to BuzzFeed News that this was only one store's doing. But people who spotted it are pretty amazed. Mostly at the complete and utter pettiness.

This Burger King dressing up as a McDonald's ghost is a a level of pettiness once unheard of
Eric Fawcett @Efawcett7

This Burger King dressing up as a McDonald's ghost is a a level of pettiness once unheard of

This Burger King dressed up as a McDonald's ghost. Savage level 10/10.
Elliot Tebele @FuckJerry

This Burger King dressed up as a McDonald's ghost. Savage level 10/10.

Well played, Burger King. Well played.
You Had One Job @CutPics

Well played, Burger King. Well played.

"JSUIS MORT" = "I AM DEAD"

BURGER KING ILS SE SONT DEGUISE EN MCDONALD POUR HALLOWEEN ! JSUIS MORT LES GENIES
CR7 = FDP @YeazerS

BURGER KING ILS SE SONT DEGUISE EN MCDONALD POUR HALLOWEEN ! JSUIS MORT LES GENIES

Inspiring.

The Burger King by my house dressed up and covered their store in McDonalds for Halloween and said I know it's scary.
boo brooke @ayyabizzle

The Burger King by my house dressed up and covered their store in McDonalds for Halloween and said I know it's scary.

That's whole other level of petty, how do I get there
boo brooke @ayyabizzle

That's whole other level of petty, how do I get there

BuzzFeed News has followed up with Burger King to learn more not only about this specific location, but about how to attain this level of petty.

