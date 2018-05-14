BuzzFeed News

People Are Warning Others About Capriccio Bubbly Sangria AKA "Fancy Four Loko"

"I had two Friday and woke up the next morning on the kitchen floor with a chicken tender in my hand."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on May 14, 2018, at 2:03 p.m. ET

Several viral Facebook posts and tweets are warning people of a deceptively potent drink called Capriccio Bubbly Sangria.

These two separate people and I had seen a third post. This drink must have some secret shit they don’t include in the ingredients cause this wild asf https://t.co/KvrnSyQ7bt
ICONIC INDY.G✨ @StateofThe__

Although not a whole lot is known about the exact make and contents of the bottled sangria, its national sales director once described it as "full-bodied," "sweet," and that it "over-delivers on the alcohol content."

Twitter: @belciulla

Capriccio Bubbly Sangria is a product that was launched in 2014 by a Florida-based company with distilleries in Puerto Rico.

The company's national sales director, Dave Steiner, introduced the drink at an event in Ohio as a "100% natural product," and said a bottle "is equivalent to two glasses of wine."

Over the weekend, Twitter user @TheStateOf__ shared several different social media posts about the drink. People claimed only a small amount of the drink, which has 13.9% alcohol content, made them heavily intoxicated — or, as one person put it, "drunk fuck lit."

Facebook
Others who apparently tried it for the first time over the weekend shared their experiences with very descriptive language.

So I bought this Capriccio drink &amp; I'm feelin like Beyoncé when she sang drunk in love , SURFBOARD 🌊🌊🌊🏄🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️🏄🏽‍♀️ 13.9% alcohol I might end up pregnant https://t.co/lsvbMnQ0j6
Z. @EnvyMyPrettyHoe

Someone who supposedly drank it on Mother's Day said it had her rekt.

This mf sangria capriccio IS NOT A GAME 😭😭🌚 I’m at a Mother’s Day event tweakin!
Trixie Tang @beesyay

BuzzFeed News has reached out to a handful of these users/reviewers/victims.

Many others said they couldn't even finish one bottle, and warned folks to not try it for themselves.

The Hype is Real DONT DO IT TO YOURSELF😭 I couldn’t finish it 🌚
🍜noodle💖💙✨ @Mariah_mmorris

Facebook

People then emphasized the warnings. "This shit right here is no joke...they are not exaggerating."

This shit right here is no joke...they are not exaggerating. https://t.co/emiHsThoY7
Ramil the Deal 🎞 @ReallyRamil

Their descriptions of what the drink is like were somehow both entertaining and unnerving.

@Poppinshay I had two Friday and woke up the next morning on the kitchen floor with a chicken tender in my hand
CHUN SEC👅🌈 @secret_tate

@girlsthat_hoop @kingofthistrill I don't know what kind of soucery is in this bottle but it gets you. I feel like it's sangria mixed with 4 loko with a double shot of henny and remy.... it gives you the worst headache EVER but it's soooo good
iDreamOfHennii @xoxoimanii

"Capriccio is IN NO WAY sangria, is the devil' blood. I really can't remember how my nights ended when I drank it."

@humanatur3 I never tried four loko but my friends that has say is the same... Capriccio is IN NO WAY sangria, is the devil’ blood. I really can’t remember how my nights ended when I drank it
N @nikoniik

It's been touted as the new Four Loko (RIP).

That Capriccio Bubbly Sangria shit probably Four Loko in a pretty bottle. So that’s basically female viagra. I might test the theory.
••• @femmereh

NO MORE FOUR LOKO STORIES ITS GON BE CAPRICCIO STORIES THIS SUMMER https://t.co/Ko4Z7Dowdy
LA PUTERIA @gucciihucci

That's a 5 loko https://t.co/6Lin4nKYx7
Black Lightning @Astronaut_Uzi

However, these tweets haven't really turned people off. In fact, it's spiked curiosity online.

So where can I get a 4 pack of these capriccio bubbly sangrias everyone talking about😂🤔
hennyyeni @yenitzem6

Where can I find them Capriccio Bubbly Sangria wine coolers from?...I’m trying to see what’s all the hype about 🗣🗣‼️
C❣ @longlivekg

This has some people speculating that the hype could all be a large, elaborate marketing campaign.

all of these tweets about this sangria must be a marketing campaign by the company I will not be fooled https://t.co/7aQYDg7wvV
THE HOOD ORACLE @MADBLACKTHOT

BuzzFeed News has reached out to the company, as well as a handful of users who've posted about the product.

Although some said they, or people they know, are really getting shitfaced off of it.

@MADBLACKTHOT They almost got my ass. Then I snapped back into reality. I fucking hate Sangria
ALL HAIL KING KILLMONGER @kamstasupreme

@MADBLACKTHOT Folks are really getting black out drunk and quick from them shits apparently. I’m ready to try it.
🍒A🍒 @THATFATTYBITCH

Most people, it seems, don't care either way.

Am I dumb for wanting to try for myself https://t.co/ZdqyBdybk6
🍓 @girlsthat_hoop

They're ready to risk it all.

@Mariah_mmorris Me going to try it out after everyone’s saying not to:
Bri 💕 @BriannaLJay

But seriously — this is the lame but important part of the post where we tell you to please not be stupid and drink responsibly.

