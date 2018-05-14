"I had two Friday and woke up the next morning on the kitchen floor with a chicken tender in my hand."

These two separate people and I had seen a third post. This drink must have some secret shit they don’t include in the ingredients cause this wild asf https://t.co/KvrnSyQ7bt

Several viral Facebook posts and tweets are warning people of a deceptively potent drink called Capriccio Bubbly Sangria.

Capriccio Bubbly Sangria is a product that was launched in 2014 by a Florida-based company with distilleries in Puerto Rico.

The company's national sales director, Dave Steiner, introduced the drink at an event in Ohio as a "100% natural product," and said a bottle "is equivalent to two glasses of wine."