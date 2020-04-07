A large family and their "Something New" TikTok challenge has gone viral for, hmm, let's say unintended reasons.



The Whitaker family is responding to a barrage of shocked reactions to the end of their TikTok, where the mom, Kim, is seen tossing their 14-year-old daughter Abbie, who has 1p36 deletion syndrome, a chromosome disorder that causes severe disabilities.

The family, from Jacksonville, Florida, is comprised of Kim and her husband, Lee, and their eight children ranging in age from 5 to 22.

"[Abbie] loves to be tossed just like any other child and laughs when she is just like every other child," Kim told BuzzFeed News. "She has been my daughter for 14 years, and I know her better than anyone."

Her eldest daughter, 22-year-old Kayle, told BuzzFeed News she was sitting on the couch 2 feet away from Abbie at the end of the TikTok to catch her. She also confirmed Abbie "laughed" and is fine, she said.

"If I wanted to, I could have touched her in my mom's arms from where I was sitting. Nothing about what we did was dangerous or harmful to her," Kaylee added.

Despite their assurances, their video skyrocketed in views and engagements over the past few days because people were seemingly shocked by what they saw. The video has now been viewed nearly 5 million times. (Note: Just hours prior it was at over 2 million views.)

It also has over 14,000 comments.