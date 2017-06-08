BuzzFeed News

People Actually Think “News” Is An Acronym — It’s Not, But This Mess Is Pretty Hilarious

"I can't believe it's taken me this long to figure out that NEWS stands for Numerous Evidence We're Stupid."

By Tanya Chen

Posted on June 8, 2017, at 5:24 p.m. ET

On Monday, Twitter user @asteinmetz_21 popularized this complete myth that "news" is an acronym for "notable events, weather, and sports." (It's not. But his tweet went viral with nearly 28,000 retweets currently, and so here we are.)

It took me 19 years to figure out NEWS stands for "notable events, weather, and sports" 🤔
Austin Steinmetz @asteinmetz_21

It took me 19 years to figure out NEWS stands for "notable events, weather, and sports" 🤔

Peoples' minds were blown. (Deceptively.)

@asteinmetz_21 Now I learned something
Jordan Albrecht @albrecht_jordan

@asteinmetz_21 Now I learned something

Has anyone else ever realised "NEWS" actually stands for Notable Events, Weather and Sports? #MindBlown 😮🙄😂
Martyn Hillier @martynhillier6

Has anyone else ever realised "NEWS" actually stands for Notable Events, Weather and Sports? #MindBlown 😮🙄😂

And subsequent retweets of people saying they've "just learned today" have gone even more viral. This one from @KweenKay_ has been retweeted more than 123,000 times. (Oh my god.)

well I just learned today. https://t.co/ODCOnbyRsB
GoModelKiara @KweenKay_

well I just learned today. https://t.co/ODCOnbyRsB

And then this entirely fabricated "fact" went viral and completely out of control.

RT if you also didn't know that 'NEWS' means "Notable Events, Weather and Sports"
Sam @SpokenSam

RT if you also didn't know that 'NEWS' means "Notable Events, Weather and Sports"

23 years and I've just learned that NEWS stands for Notable Events, Weather and Sports 😭😭😭😭
Edwin @CapoDwin

23 years and I've just learned that NEWS stands for Notable Events, Weather and Sports 😭😭😭😭

Eventually, some people chimed in to debunk the "fact."

@asteinmetz_21 But that's not what it stands for .... it took you 19 years to be wrong
Sam Schelly @Sam_Schelly

@asteinmetz_21 But that's not what it stands for .... it took you 19 years to be wrong

@KweenKay_ @arithehooper This... This isn't true
Keith @keithblah

@KweenKay_ @arithehooper This... This isn't true

@SpokenSam i thought NEWS stands for news
BERNECIA🌹🌸 @Bernecia

@SpokenSam i thought NEWS stands for news

And then Merriam-Webster (whose head was probably in its palms) tried to shut the whole thing down.

@asteinmetz_21 No.
Merriam-Webster @MerriamWebster

@asteinmetz_21 No.

When BuzzFeed News reached out to the dictionary company, associate editor Kory Stamper echoed the "no" — this time louder and more thoroughly for the folks in the back.

"Sadly, most acronymic etymologies — 'to insure promptness' for 'tip,' 'gentleman only, ladies forbidden' for 'golf,' 'constable on patrol' for 'cop,' and, yes, 'notable events, weather, and sports' for 'news' — are what we in the lexicography business call 'deeply bogus,'" Stamper said.
merriam-webster.com

"Sadly, most acronymic etymologies — 'to insure promptness' for 'tip,' 'gentleman only, ladies forbidden' for 'golf,' 'constable on patrol' for 'cop,' and, yes, 'notable events, weather, and sports' for 'news' — are what we in the lexicography business call 'deeply bogus,'" Stamper said.

On Merriam-Webster.com, one of the entries for "news" simply states "A report of recent events."

The Online Etymology Dictionary does not reference any acronyms either. Interestingly, though, "news" does come from the French "nouvelles."

etymonline.com

But then people online started to claim that "news" is actually an acronym for "North, East, West, South."

@LoleLewis @asteinmetz_21 North , East, West , South
Sam Schelly @Sam_Schelly

@LoleLewis @asteinmetz_21 North , East, West , South

"It's not an acronym for that, either," Stamper stated. "It's just from 'new.'" No acronymic ties. None. Zilch. No.

@KweenKay_ @AusarMusic @asteinmetz_21 I thought it was North, East, West.. South? 🤔
Aijayn ☘️ @Ajiawhooo

@KweenKay_ @AusarMusic @asteinmetz_21 I thought it was North, East, West.. South? 🤔

"'News' dates back to the 15th century and stems from the idea of reporting recent or new events," she explained.

IN CONCLUSION: "NEWS" IS NOT AN ACRONYM. I'M SORRY BUT YOU DID NOT LEARN SOMETHING TODAY. AND WE HAVE ENTERED A NEW DIMENSION OF "FAKE NEWS."

NEWS stands for Notable Events, Weather, and Sports...
mag @maggiemccueee

NEWS stands for Notable Events, Weather, and Sports...

This whole mess, however, has made for some excellent trolling. "I can't believe it's taken me this long to figure out that NEWS stands for Numerous Evidence We're Stupid."

Guys I can't believe it's taken me this long to figure out that NEWS stands for Numerous Evidence We're Stupid.
DANit Xhaka @DannythatGuy

Guys I can't believe it's taken me this long to figure out that NEWS stands for Numerous Evidence We're Stupid.

Omg I've only just realised NEWS stands for Ninas Elimination Was Stupid
Jord🚼 @AyyJordLmao

Omg I've only just realised NEWS stands for Ninas Elimination Was Stupid

"It's took me 19 years to figure out that NEWS stands for Never Ebuy Wthe Sun."

It's took me 19 years to figure out that NEWS stands for Never Ebuy Wthe Sun
wager @failednostalgia

It's took me 19 years to figure out that NEWS stands for Never Ebuy Wthe Sun

"It took me 19 years to learn that NEWS stands for No Edisrespecting Women Son."

it took me 18yrs to learn that NEWS stands for No Edisrespecting Women Son
🎪 @hxoldmyliquor

it took me 18yrs to learn that NEWS stands for No Edisrespecting Women Son

"Can't believe it took me over 25 years to find out NEWS stands for 'stop believing everything you read on the internet.'"

can't believe it took me over 25 years to find out NEWS stands for "stop believing everything you read on the internet"
zak @zakareeee

can't believe it took me over 25 years to find out NEWS stands for "stop believing everything you read on the internet"

