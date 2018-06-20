A Facebook Fundraiser To Help Immigrant Kids Has Raised More Than $12 Million. Here's What They Plan To Do With It.

Donations for RAICES are pouring in at a rate of $4,000 per minute, according to the group.

The fundraiser was started over the weekend by Charlotte and Dave Willner, a couple from the Bay Area.

The couple started the page to raise money for the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) when they learned of President Trump's "zero tolerance" border-crossing policy.

The policy has resulted in many young children being forcibly separated from their parents at the US–Mexico border.

RAICES provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant families in central and south Texas and is the largest immigration nonprofit in Texas, according to their website.

"Until the election, I think there's little chance of a political solution to this grave American moral failing," the couple wrote on their Facebook fundraiser page. "But there is still something we can do."

The couple's goal was to "directly fund the bond necessary to get parents out of detention and reunited with their children while awaiting court proceedings," they wrote.

Since the bonds set for asylum-seekers start at a minimum of $1,500, they set a fundraising goal of $1,500.