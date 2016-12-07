A Mom Finessed Floor Seats At A Game And People Are Calling Her “Joanne The Scammer"
Someone outfit this mom with a fur coat ASAP.
This is 23-year-old Eric Griffin from Tacoma, Washington, and his mom. His mom lives in Seattle and attended a Seahawks game with a friend on Sunday.
She texted Griffin a "sweet little hustle" she figured out at the game. Basically, mom checked her StubHub app when she got there and realized they show you all the unpurchased floor seats — seats she happily volunteered to fill.
She also sent her son a photo of herself in her new seats. "I immediately started laughing," he told BuzzFeed News. "Not because she upgraded her seats, but because she sent a selfie along with it."
Griffin then shared his mom's texts on Twitter and it quickly went viral, with now over 11,000 retweets. Griffin joked that his mom was a "scammer" at the game.
And people agreed, hilariously referencing one famous "scammer" in particular.
Griffin's mom was also called a "hero," "idol," "genius," and "finesse queen."
Some folks pointed out that this hack is nothing new, but the fact that a mom pulled the move proves that moms stay knowing.
Griffin said his mom probably doesn't know who Joanne the Scammer is, but he finds the whole thing "hilarious."
Watch out for Eric's Mom the Scammer, 2017.
