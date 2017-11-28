BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Eric Trump Attempted To Clap Back At Critics Of His Dad's "Pocahontas" Comment But It Didn't Make Sense

news / viral

Eric Trump Attempted To Clap Back At Critics Of His Dad's "Pocahontas" Comment But It Didn't Make Sense

You'll get them next time, Eric!

By Tanya Chen

Headshot of Tanya Chen

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 28, 2017, at 12:14 p.m. ET

What happened: On Monday, President Trump made a derogatory reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Navajo veterans. He mocked Warren's self-proclaimed Native American heritage and called her "Pocahontas"...again.

Trump made a "Pocahontas" jab at Elizabeth Warren while honoring Native American war veterans
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

Trump made a "Pocahontas" jab at Elizabeth Warren while honoring Native American war veterans

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump has frequently hurled the slur as a political attack against Warren.

Earlier this year, the National Congress of American Indians publicly condemned Trump's derogatory use of "Pocahontas." The organization did it again after Monday's incident. “We regret that the President’s use of the name Pocahontas as a slur to insult a political adversary is overshadowing the true purpose of today’s White House ceremony,” said Jefferson Keel, the president of the National Congress of American Indians.

Warren also responded, saying, "It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."

Enter Trump's second son, Eric, who was none too happy to see the criticisms of his father's comment.

Elsa / Getty Images

So in an effort to defend his dad, Eric on Tuesday pointed to the "irony" of an ABC employee apparently terming the president's slur offensive, because they belong to an organization "whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie Pocahontas."

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “… https://t.co/P6HnIeEoCG
Eric Trump @EricTrump

The irony of an ABC reporter (whose parent company Disney has profited nearly half a billion dollars on the movie “… https://t.co/P6HnIeEoCG

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet left many people scratching their heads.

I've found the dumbest tweet. https://t.co/1NXke4g5is
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

I've found the dumbest tweet. https://t.co/1NXke4g5is

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I’m starting to think Eric Trump isn’t very bright. https://t.co/09XtsM9O5o
Mikey Smith @mikeysmith

I’m starting to think Eric Trump isn’t very bright. https://t.co/09XtsM9O5o

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some tried to explain that a movie about the Native American heroine is very different from using her name as an insult.

bruh that movie was about pocahontas https://t.co/afFpntwfOW
Pat Dennis @patdennis

bruh that movie was about pocahontas https://t.co/afFpntwfOW

Reply Retweet Favorite
@EricTrump That's not irony. It's a non-sequitor. The movie was a dramatization about an actual historical figure.… https://t.co/qJsKayOLhB
Pé Resists @4everNeverTrump

@EricTrump That's not irony. It's a non-sequitor. The movie was a dramatization about an actual historical figure.… https://t.co/qJsKayOLhB

Reply Retweet Favorite
Eric Trump doesn't understand the difference between Disney making a movie about the actual Pocahontas, and his dad… https://t.co/AMIaDpuIKV
Christina Wilkie @christinawilkie

Eric Trump doesn't understand the difference between Disney making a movie about the actual Pocahontas, and his dad… https://t.co/AMIaDpuIKV

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others wondered if Trump knew Pocahontas was an actual person.

I feel confident that Eric Trump does not know that Pocahontas was a real person https://t.co/CUwfTuG6w4
Michael Cohen @speechboy71

I feel confident that Eric Trump does not know that Pocahontas was a real person https://t.co/CUwfTuG6w4

Reply Retweet Favorite

Eric's remark led people to question whether he understands basic concepts, like irony.

Things Eric Trump doesn't understand: -Irony -Journalism -Racism -The movie 'Pocahontas' https://t.co/YRh4iypqDl
Kristy Puchko @KristyPuchko

Things Eric Trump doesn't understand: -Irony -Journalism -Racism -The movie 'Pocahontas' https://t.co/YRh4iypqDl

Reply Retweet Favorite
@EricTrump First, lets start with irony. I know you used it in your tweet, but tbh, you prob don't know what it me… https://t.co/qWdQEeKYiW
Frederick Douglass @gettinnoticedmo

@EricTrump First, lets start with irony. I know you used it in your tweet, but tbh, you prob don't know what it me… https://t.co/qWdQEeKYiW

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Even Alanis Morissette's concept of irony was more ironic than this."

Even Alanis Morissette's concept of irony was more ironic than this. https://t.co/ynaoyjVUjE
Aaron Blake @AaronBlake

Even Alanis Morissette's concept of irony was more ironic than this. https://t.co/ynaoyjVUjE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Happy Tuesday!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT