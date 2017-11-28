Eric Trump Attempted To Clap Back At Critics Of His Dad's "Pocahontas" Comment But It Didn't Make Sense

Trump has frequently hurled the slur as a political attack against Warren.

Earlier this year, the National Congress of American Indians publicly condemned Trump's derogatory use of "Pocahontas." The organization did it again after Monday's incident. “We regret that the President’s use of the name Pocahontas as a slur to insult a political adversary is overshadowing the true purpose of today’s White House ceremony,” said Jefferson Keel, the president of the National Congress of American Indians.

Warren also responded, saying, "It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."